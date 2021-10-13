 Go to page content

‘Homecoming of sorts’

Dr. Pam Hall's Encyclopedia of Local Knowledge exhibited in library

Campus and Community

Oct. 13, 2021

By Kristine Power

To celebrate the recently transformed Queen Elizabeth II Library’s reference area, President Vianne Timmons participated in a special unveiling.

Dr. Pam Hall and Dr. Vianne Timmons at the official unveiling of "Towards an Encyclopedia of Local Knowledge" in the QEII Library.
From left, Dr. Pam Hall and Dr. Vianne Timmons at the official opening of Towards an Encyclopedia of Local Knowledge in the Queen Elizabeth II Library.
Photo: Jae Hong Jin

Dr. Pam Hall’s (PhD’13) art and knowledge project, Towards an Encyclopedia of Local Knowledge (ELK), is now hanging and features prominently in the space.

Not nestled on a bookshelf, this encyclopedia consists of large panels hanging on the wall and depicts images and descriptions of local knowledge that include a wide variety of topics including hunting, fishing, boats and berries.

Passed down through generations

The ELK is the culmination of Dr. Hall’s artistic preoccupation that has spanned more than 25 years.

Panels from "Towards an Encyclopedia of Local Knowledge."
Panels from Towards an Encyclopedia of Local Knowledge hanging in the reference centre of the QEII Library.
Photo: Jae Hong Jin

Through art, community collaboration and place-based research, Dr. Hall’s creative and scholarly work seeks to broaden our concept of knowledge and who holds that knowledge by engaging with local knowledge — the kind of knowledge that is passed down through generations of families and in communities.

The first two ELK chapters are by Dr. Hall and a host of community collaborators listed on her website.

The third chapter is by Dr. Hall and Mi’kmaw artist Jerry Evans and community collaborators in the Miawpukek/Conne River area.

The library’s reference section is a fitting environment for the ELK for both artist and viewer, says Louise McGillis, associate dean of libraries and project lead responsible for bringing the art installation to Memorial.

“It is not in the big fancy white cube of the art gallery or the museum.” — Dr. Pam Hall

“Dr. Hall’s art allowed us to integrate the concept of reference material in a new and powerful way,” said Ms. McGillis.

“Moving beyond the print book on the shelf, the panels provide our users with an opportunity to interact with knowledge while studying in the reference area or having a coffee in the Jumping Bean Café. The library is most often the place where research begins, but in this instance the library becomes home to the research output, and one that is new and innovative.”

Panels of "Towards an Encyclopedia of Local Knowledge"
Panels of Towards an Encyclopedia of Local Knowledge hanging in the Jumping Bean Café in the Library.
Photo: Jae Hong Jin

Sense of community

The reference area is juat one example of the recently revitalized area that once held high stacks of reference materials but now also includes tables and chairs located in an open area to reflect and encourage collaboration, interaction and a sense of community.

“Part of the sweetness is the fact that this work is in conversation with everything else at the library,” said Dr. Hall.

“It is not in the big fancy white cube of the art gallery or the museum. This is the everyday domestic space that every student passes through and where they expect to find things that will be fruitfully explored.”

For Dr. Hall, having her art in the Queen Elizabeth II Library and at Memorial University is a homecoming of sorts, she says.

“I really like that there is a place for this work to live and that it is living in the institution that helped support and sustain its creation.”

There are a variety of ways to experience the ELK. Visit the display on the main level of the QEII Library, the website, view the box sets located in the Centre for Newfoundland Studies and the Ferriss Hodgett Library, Grenfell Campus, or borrow Towards an Encyclopedia of Local Knowledge: Excerpts from Chapters I and II that are available from the Queen Elizabeth II and Ferriss Hodgett Campus libraries.

Kristine Power is a senior communications advisor with Memorial University Libraries. She can be reached at kristinep@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Oct. 13, 2021

Business revitalization

Curriculum redesign aims to cultivate business professionals of tomorrow

Grace Marcoux wears glasses and a burgundy sweater and black pants in front of a brown backdrop.

Oct. 12, 2021

Launching leaders

Celebrating a decade of Schulich Leader Scholarships

A black background with the words Alumni Tribute Awards in blue and Celebrating Excellence Memorial University in white

Oct. 12, 2021

Providing opportunities

A Q&A with 2021 J.D. Eaton Award recipient Peg Hunter

From right to left: Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island; Dr. Margaret Steele, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Memorial University; Hon. Catherine Callbeck, UPEI Chancellor and former Senator and Premier; Dr. Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, UPEI President and Vice-Chancellor.

Oct. 8, 2021

Unique collaboration

Memorial and UPEI announce joint medical degree

A group of students sit at a cafe table while working on laptops.

Oct. 7, 2021

Stepping up

Community overwhelmingly on board with vaccine declaration

A black background with the words Alumni Tribute Awards in blue and Celebrating Excellence Memorial University in white

Oct. 6, 2021

Momma Candlelighter

A Q&A with 2021 Outstanding Community Service Award recipient Lori Pike