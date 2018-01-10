Honouring passion

Campus and Community

By Heidi Wicks

The late pharmacist David Collins will be recognized as the honorary white coat recipient on Jan. 18 during the school’s 12th annual White Coat Ceremony.

The School of Pharmacy’s honorary white coat underscores that the profession of pharmacy would not be where it is today without previous generations of practitioners.

Recipients are leaders, mentors and inspirations to future pharmacists. They exhibit the qualities and dedication to the profession that the school wishes to instill in students.

Enthusiasm and passion

Don Rowe, the 2017 honorary white coat recipient, will present the 2018 acknowledgement to David Collins, who passed away tragically in 2016.

Mr. Collins managed a number of pharmacies across the province and ended his career as pharmacy regional manager with Lawtons Drugs, a position he held since 2009. His enthusiasm as a preceptor for students and his passion for the the profession made him an ideal recipient for the honorary white coat.

Mr. Collins’ daughter, Julia Collins, will accept the honour on his behalf. In both his personal and professional life, she says her father made it his goal to make people feel welcome and included.

“I’ve heard countless stories from patients, co-workers and friends alike, recounting memories of friendship, compassion and dedication,” she said.

“He fondly told me about his role in the School of Pharmacy, and how proud he was to be a part of the next generation of pharmacists in Newfoundland and Labrador and elsewhere. His passion for the pharmacy community was unrivalled, and I am so honoured to be able to accept the honorary white coat on his behalf.”

Mr. Collins was a board member and served on the finance committee of the Pharmacists Association of Newfoundland and Labrador. He left a lasting impression on everyone he encountered.

“Anyone who had met my dad would know he was intrinsically connected to music and used it in every facet of his life. He could whip up a Bob Dylan or John Lennon quote in seconds and could ease any situation with the appropriate lyric,” Ms. Collins said.

“I always saw this silly, nostalgic part of him at home, but what I didn’t truly realize was that he was able and willing to make sure everyone saw that side of him.

“Count your age by friends, not years. Count your life by smiles, not tears.” — John Lennon

The School of Pharmacy is working with Lawtons and with the Collins family to establish an award in Mr. Collins’ name.