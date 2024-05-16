Search to begin

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial University’s strategic plan, Transforming Our Horizons, outlines an aspirational culture.

Included in the vision for our culture is collaboration and a place where all peoples are accepted and where students are central to everything we do.

It is also where we work nimbly, boldly and ambitiously and where we support each other.

We must take strong action to develop such a culture and to ensure that Memorial is an employer of choice.

To work towards this aspirational culture, Memorial is beginning the search process for an associate vice-president (people and culture).

This is a change from the current human resources leadership title of director of human resources. There is no salary impact with this title change.

“The new title reflects the work that we must do to enhance our culture and puts the focus on our people and supports fostering a team Memorial approach,” said Lisa Browne, vice-president (administration, finance and advancement). “The importance of a title change as we commence the human resources leader search has come up in several venues including consultation with the people who work throughout the institution in human resources, and with the search committee.”

Committee established

The selection committee has been established according to past practice for senior administration leadership positions in the administrative portfolio, and in alignment with the Recruitment and Selection of Non-Academic Employees Policy.

The committee is comprised of the following:

• Lisa Browne, vice-president (administration, finance and advancement(chair)

• Dr. Paul Adjei, associate vice-president (Indigenous research) interim

• Dr. Travor Brown, dean, Faculty of Business Administration

• Dr. Angie Clarke, associate vice-president (Marine Institute) academic and student affairs

• Laura Edwards, director, marketing, communications and advancement (Grenfell Campus)

• Claire LeDrew, co-ordinator, student support, Student Life

• Ann Marie O’Keefe-Penny, senior administrative officer, School of Pharmacy

• Carol Tibbo, director of operations, Office of the Vice-President (administration, finance and advancement)

The committee is supported by Shauna Quinlan, manager, senior leadership recruitment, Human Resources.

Consultation will occur through various means to invite the Memorial community to have input into the skills required for this leadership position.

At this time, the committee is inviting employee input through a survey on the criteria that you believe are important in selecting the associate vice-president (people and culture).

The survey is open until May 27 and is anonymous and confidential.

Findings will be compiled and shared only with the search committee to inform the recruitment selection process.

“I extend thanks to Emily Wooley for her leadership during the interim period. I’m grateful for Emily’s commitment and dedication,” said Ms. Browne.