Hurricane Larry update

Campus and Community

Memorial’s facilities in the St. John’s region fared well through Hurricane Larry. Grounds crew are on site at the St. John’s campus to remove debris and ensure roads, paths and parking lots are clear.

While this work continues, and in light of the recommendation from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to stay off the roads, Memorial is encouraging members of the university community to stay home where possible. If you do come to campus, be mindful of your surroundings and prepared to take alternate routes to avoid debris.

To report damage to facilities or equipment, please contact Facilities Management at 864-7600.