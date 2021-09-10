Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The St. John’s region is currently under a hurricane watch in advance of Hurricane Larry’s anticipated arrival overnight tonight.

Memorial has a robust emergency management plan in place that guides the university’s response for all types of emergencies.

Employees from a range of units, including the Office of the Chief Risk Officer, Information and Technology Services, Student Residences and Facilities Management, are preparing now for potential impacts from Hurricane Larry.

Some of the preparations include having generators on standby to provide emergency power in key areas and having staff on-call to respond to any power outages, flooding or damage to facilities.

In the event of major impacts that affect regular university operations, updates will be shared via the MUN Safe app, social media, the Gazette and with local media.

Please note that the shuttle bus service that runs between the St. John’s campus, the Ocean Sciences Centre, the Marine Institute, and the Signal Hill Campus will stop operations at 9 p.m. this evening.

Residence students

As a residential institution, it is Memorial’s priority to continue key operations and services for students who live on campus, particularly during emergencies like extreme weather.

Residence assistants and co-ordinators have shared information directly with students who live on the St. John’s and Signal Hill campuses. Food service will continue to be provided through the R. Gushue Dining Hall.

Residence staff and security will be actively monitoring facilities throughout the storm and ready to respond to any issues that arise.

Students are encouraged to reach out to their residence assistant or co-ordinator with any questions or concerns.

Off-campus community

Students, faculty and staff living in the St. John’s region are encouraged to prepare a 72-hour emergency kit that includes fresh water, non-perishable food and flashlights.

Visit the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s emergency preparedness website or the City of St John’s site for further information.

Metrobus has announced that bus service in the region will end two hours early this evening in anticipation of the weather system.

Employees

All employees are asked to ensure all office windows are closed and securely locked.

Information and Technology Services advises clients to back up important data and turn off computers before leaving campus.

Clients with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Information Technology Services service desk at 864-4595 or help@mun.ca.

How to prepare

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador website has information on how to prepare for emergencies, with specific information on hurricanes and tropical storms.

The Canadian Red Cross has information about preparing emotionally for emergency situations. Please monitor conditions and follow guidance from emergency officials.

Student health and wellness supports

Students with urgent mental health concerns should avail of the following community-based services:

24-hour mental health crisis line: (709) 737-4668 (local) or 1-888-737-4668 (province-wide).

Mobile Crisis Response Team: 1-888-737-4668, St. John’s Region.

24-hour Walk-in Psychiatric Assessment Unit at the Waterford Hospital Site on Waterford Bridge Road: (709) 777-3021 or (709) 777-3022.

Health Sciences Emergency Department on Columbus Drive in St. John’s: (709) 777-6335.

Online e-mental health resources for non-emergency situations are available on the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre website.

Should an emergency arise while on campus, students should call 911. For off-campus emergencies, you can also dial 911, or if you are able, proceed directly to the nearest hospital emergency room.