Important conversations

Today marks the start of eight weeks of consultations with Indigenous individuals and groups on the development of a protocol for Indigenous verification at Memorial University.

First Peoples Group, a certified Indigenous advisory firm, is working with the university to conduct consultations with self-identified Indigenous faculty, staff, students and alumni of Memorial, as well as Indigenous leaders and organizations around the province.

Need identified in strategic plan

The need to develop an Indigenous verification protocol was originally identified in the university’s Strategic Framework for Indigenization 2021-26.

“These conversations are an important step for us to advance indigenization and reconciliation at Memorial,” said Catharyn Andersen, vice-president (Indigenous). “The work of First Peoples Group is key to supporting Memorial’s efforts to hear from Indigenous individuals and communities in our province and understand their perspectives and ideas on an Indigenous verification protocol for Memorial.”

Consultations will take place from Feb. 5 to March 29.

In addition to virtual group consultations and one-on-one sessions, faculty, staff, students and alumni who identify as Indigenous are also invited to complete a survey.

Once the consultations are complete, First Peoples Group will develop a report for Memorial outlining its recommendations for an Indigenous verification protocol.

Information about the consultations and participation in the survey can be found on a new Indigenous verification consultations web page.

Updates on the process and a final report will be added to the page, as necessary.