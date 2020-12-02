 Go to page content

‘Impressed and proud’

President Timmons address to Rotary available for viewing

Campus and Community

Dec. 2, 2020

By Memorial University

On Nov. 17, President Vianne Timmons spoke to the St. John’s Northwest Rotary Club.

During her talk, Dr. Timmons outlined her arrival in March, the challenges of starting a new job during a pandemic and how visiting dozens of nooks and crannies throughout the province led her to find Memorial connections at virtually every stop.

She stressed how “impressed and proud” she is of Memorial University and how every Newfoundlander and Labradorian should feel the same.

Her speech also included some insightful statistics about Memorial.

The presentation to Rotary is now available online.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dec. 2, 2020

‘Completely unreal’

Science alumnus headed to Oxford as N.L's 2021 Rhodes Scholar

Dec. 2, 2020

Delayed winter start

Winter 2021 academic semester start date moved to Jan. 11 for most

Dec. 1, 2020

Message for students

Holiday season travel restrictions; only essential travel recommended

Dec. 1, 2020

Virtual mentors

Power of connection at work with MUN Mentors program

Nov. 30, 2020

Binge drinking and the brain

PhD graduate plans to apply doctoral research to practical setting

Nov. 27, 2020

A trans-Atlantic friendship

Harlow Campus's role in the genesis of best friends – 15 years on