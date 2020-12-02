Campus and Community

By Memorial University

On Nov. 17, President Vianne Timmons spoke to the St. John’s Northwest Rotary Club.

During her talk, Dr. Timmons outlined her arrival in March, the challenges of starting a new job during a pandemic and how visiting dozens of nooks and crannies throughout the province led her to find Memorial connections at virtually every stop.

She stressed how “impressed and proud” she is of Memorial University and how every Newfoundlander and Labradorian should feel the same.

Her speech also included some insightful statistics about Memorial.

The presentation to Rotary is now available online.