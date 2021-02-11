Campus and Community

By Michelle Osmond

University Registrar Tom Nault says in-absentia convocation is about better serving students.

Memorial University again offered an in-absentia convocation for students who completed their program requirements in the fall.

The degrees were awarded during a regular meeting of Senate on Feb. 9, 2021. There is no formal ceremony in February.

Tom Nault is the university registrar and secretary to Senate, which adopted the new process in 2020.

“Last year, we had a lot of positive feedback from students who didn’t have to wait until spring convocation to receive their parchments,” said Mr. Nault. “So we’ve decided to continue this flexibility for 2021.”

Serving students

With 331 undergraduate degrees, 275 master’s degrees, 27 doctorates, 11 diplomas, 71 undergraduate certificates and 20 graduate diplomas, there’s a total of 735 parchments available.

That’s an increase from last February when there were 500 parchments.

In addition, this year marks the first student graduating from the new doctor of pharmacy degree.

“We are continually looking for ways to improve services for students and while we hope these graduates can one day walk across the stage, we hope that by receiving their degrees now, it will help them move forward in the next stage of their academics or careers,” added Mr. Nault.

Ceremony option

If graduates do want to attend an in-person convocation ceremony, they can participate in the next convocation. Memorial will update the Graduation website as soon as information becomes available.

Based on directives from the provincial chief medical officer of health, Memorial University has transitioned to a fully remote teaching, learning and work environment.

Therefore, graduates cannot pick up their parchments at this time. Parchments will be mailed out beginning Feb. 15. Official transcripts will be updated immediately.

Contact here for inquiries.