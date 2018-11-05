In freedom of learning

Campus and Community

By Mandy Cook

Every November, the Memorial community gathers to mark Remembrance Day.

A Ceremony of Remembrance will take place on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. in the D.F. Cook Recital Hall, School of Music, on the St. John’s campus. The ceremony will be webcast live on Memorial’s main page during the ceremony. President Gary Kachanoski will bring remarks; Bert Riggs will be master of ceremonies.

At Grenfell Campus, a Ceremony of Remembrance will take place on Thursday, Nov. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the Arts and Science atrium, and a Ceremony of Remembrance will take place on Friday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. at the Merchant Navy War Memorial at the Marine Institute.

How we remember

On the St. John’s campus, members of the public, students, faculty, staff, retirees and alumni are invited to attend the ceremony, which pays special tribute to the 30 former Memorial students who fought and died in the Second World War.

Each year the ceremony focuses on a different aspect of the wars; this year’s theme is “How we remember.”

To mark the centenary of the First World War, the Cabot Quilters’ Guild created a collection of 17 quilts titled Peace by Piece: Quilted Memories of Newfoundland in the Great War. The guild donated the collection to Memorial University, which will be featured in this year’s ceremony. To serve as a lasting reminder of how, as a living memorial, we remember, the quilts will be displayed permanently across Memorial’s campuses.

Closed Monday, Nov. 12

Memorial University will be closed Monday, Nov. 12, to mark Remembrance Day. No classes are scheduled for that day.