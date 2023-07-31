 Go to page content

In tribute

Retired engineering professor Dr. Gary Sabin remembered

Campus and Community

July 31, 2023

By Dr. Leonard Lye

Dr. Gary Charles Wesley Sabin passed away peacefully at home in Vancouver on July 25, after a brief illness.

Dr. Sabin, a retired professor of engineering, was born in Ottawa, Ont., but moved to Vancouver at a young age. He graduated from West Vancouver High School in 1964 and completed his bachelor and master degrees in mathematics at Simon Fraser University.

He joined Memorial University in 1972. He completed his doctoral degree in mathematics from the University of Windsor in 1975 while a faculty member at Memorial. Seeing better prospects at the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, he joined the faculty in 1982.

More than 30 years

Dr. Sabin provided significant service to the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science and to Memorial University during his more than 30-year tenure.

He was very involved with the faculty’s undergraduate studies committee, senate committees and numerous other academic committees. He served as the associate dean (undergraduate) from 1997 to 2002 and served a term as discipline chair of mechanical engineering in 2005, just before retirement.

Dr. Sabin taught a wide variety of courses, ranging from the standard algebra and calculus courses. He also taught probability and statistics, mechanics of solids, optimization and engineering analysis. During his retirement years, he taught at Simon Fraser University as a sessional instructor.

His scholarly activity was both broad and fascinating, covering a range of engineering specialties, especially those that are highly mathematical in nature. He worked on viscoelastic contact problems, chaos theory, dynamical systems, optimization, dynamic behaviour of pile foundations with soil-pile interactions and stress analysis of porous elastic mediums.

He supervised his first graduate student after joining the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science in 1982 and went on to graduate two doctoral and five master’s students. He was an excellent and caring supervisor, always putting the welfare of his students first and foremost.

Personal life

Dr. Sabin was an avid track and field athlete ever since his high school days. He brought along his love of running to Newfoundland and Labrador and was a regular at track meets, as a participant and as an official.

He even took part in the 1991 Bali Invitational 5K run while teaching in Bali. His other interest was rugby, which he continued to play in Vancouver after his retirement until injury forced him to stop.

Dr. Sabin was an excellent colleague, mentor and teacher.

He is survived by a brother and two sisters, his wife Cathy, his daughters Barbara and Michelle and their partners, and his beloved grandson, Braden.

Dr. Leonard Lye, professor emeritus at Memorial, was Dr. Sabin's longtime colleague and personal friend. He can be reached at llye@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Images of birch trees on paper

July 26, 2023

Take your medicine

Librarian uses folk remedies and natural materials to create art

Graphic featuring a trophy, star and leaves.

July 25, 2023

‘Exceptional contributions’

Nominations welcome for John Lewis Paton professorship

A student holds up a s'mores treat with other students around him in the background on a beach on a nice day

July 24, 2023

Shad summer

Canadian high school students have educational adventure 'like no other'

The top of a tipi, with the wooden poles crisscrossing together at the top, peeking out of cream coloured canvas wrapped around them. A long pole is to the right, tucked under a flap and pushing the canvas up higher.

July 19, 2023

Spiritual and cultural

Tipi at Grenfell Campus a tie to Indigenous culture, supports well-being

An aerial view of the north side of Memorial's campus in St. John's.

July 18, 2023

Tangible support

Memorial welcomes provincial government investment

A closeup of a hand holding a globe against a bright blue backdrop.

July 17, 2023

‘Fuelled my passion’

Strong bonds for Memorial alumni who experience Korean exchanges