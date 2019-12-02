Increasing collaboration

Memorial University Libraries has announced the signing of a collaborative agreement with Library and Archives Canada (LAC).

The official signing took place during the 2019 Canadian Association of Research Libraries (CARL) fall general meeting on Nov. 6 in Montebello, Que.

This agreement lays the foundation for new endeavours between the two institutions, as they pursue activities to facilitate the sharing of expertise and knowledge.

‘Expertise and knowledge’

“This collaboration between LAC and Memorial University will certainly lead to exciting opportunities in the future as we share expertise and knowledge through partnership,” said Susan Cleyle, university librarian.

The signing of this new agreement strengthens the links that already exist between them, as Memorial University Libraries is part of the Overlap Study for Canadian Federal Government Publications being sponsored by LAC and CARL, as well as being a partner in the Canadian Collective Print Strategy Working Group.

LAC has several bilateral agreements in place with a wide range of Canadian universities from across the country, such as the University of Victoria, the University of Ottawa, Dalhousie University, Queen’s University, the University of Toronto, Université Laval, Université de Sherbrooke and the École de bibliothéconomie et des sciences de l’information at the Université de Montréal.