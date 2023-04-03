National leader

Campus and Community

By Jennifer Batten

Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo, vice-provost, Labrador Campus, and dean, School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies, is the recipient of the 2023 Angela Hildyard Recognition Award for Emerging Leader.

The award is presented by Senior Women Academic Administrators Canada (SWAAC).

The annual Angela Hildyard SWAAC Recognition Awards recognize influential and emerging leaders who have continually demonstrated innovative and impactful leadership in advancing the mission of, and achieving outstanding contributions to, their institution and/or to higher education.

“Dr. Cunsolo has worked diligently and collaboratively to advance Memorial’s presence in Labrador,” said Dr. Jennifer Lokash, acting provost and vice-president (academic). “What sets her apart as a leader is her deep and compassionate commitment to the communities in Labrador, and to the students, staff and faculty who have been such an integral part of the process to get us where we are today — with a flourishing northern-focused and Indigenous-led campus. Congratulations to Dr. Cunsolo, a most deserving recipient for this national recognition.”

“I am humbled and honoured to receive this award from SWAAC,” said Dr. Cunsolo. “Working with an incredible team of students, staff, faculty, and community leaders in Labrador and throughout Memorial University to establish and grow the Labrador Campus is a tremendous privilege and joy. I look forward to continuing to grow our made-in-Labrador programs, expand our innovative governance structures and further develop our infrastructure.”

The Senior Women Academic Administrators of Canada organization was founded in 1987 to provide a forum and a collective voice for women in senior administrative ranks in Canadian universities, colleges and technical institutes.

The primary purpose of SWAAC is the promotion of woman leadership in Canadian universities, colleges and technical institutes through developing and enhancing leadership skills; mentoring future leaders; recognizing exceptional leaders; networking and communicating; and promoting equity, diversity and inclusion.