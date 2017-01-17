Inside Hatcher House

Campus and Community

By Laura Barron

Have you ever wondered what the rooms in Hatcher House look like?

Now is your chance for an inside scoop.

For faculty, staff and students who are hosting individual or group guests at the St. John’s campus in the winter or spring semesters, Memorial offers affordable, comfortable accommodations in Hatcher House. Rooms are available from January until August.

The nine residence houses of Paton College are arranged around a courtyard, Hunter Square, and are named after key figures in the history of Memorial University and the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. Hatcher House is one of the residences in Paton College. Image:David Howells Standard double bed room at Hatcher House Paton College offers traditional dorm-style rooms. Each private bedroom is simply furnished and contains either one double bed or two single beds, while washroom and kitchen facilities are shared with other guests. Image:Submitted Standard double bed room at Hatcher House Each standard double room contains one double bed, a desk and storage space. Washroom facilities are shared on each floor. Rooms are double occupancy. Image:Submitted Standard twin room at Hatcher House Each standard twin room contains two single beds, a desk and storage space. Washroom facilities are shared on each floor. Rooms are double occupancy. Image:Submitted Shared washrooms in Paton College All Paton College buildings have been recently renovated, making them a clean and comfortable option for guests. Image:Submitted Hatcher Jumping Bean Café The Jumping Bean Café in Hatcher House serves a wide range of coffee and tea beverages, as well as grilled sandwiches and snacks. Image:Submitted Hatcher Jumping Bean Café Comfortable booths and soft leather seating fill the café space, accompanied by signature Jumping Bean art that has been given a Memorial angle. Contemporary takes on the Memorial Tower and the Queen Elizabeth II Library are just some of the prints displayed in the café. Image: Paton College in the fall semester Centrally located and just 10 minutes from the airport, our campus is an ideal home base for guests. Image:Submitted

Room rates begin at $59 per night plus taxes, and extended stay rates are also available. Bed and bath linens are provided. Bookings must be received three days in advance.

To book, please visit here. For more information, please email stay@mun.ca.