Inspiring investment

Campus and Community

By Dave Penney

A $7-million contribution from Emera Inc. to Memorial University will support innovation and entrepreneurship programming in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In recognition of this investment, the public engagement and innovation space at Memorial University’s new Signal Hill Campus will be named the Emera Innovation Exchange.

The joint announcement from Memorial University and Emera Inc. happened on Sept. 6.

Innovation and entrepreneurship

“We believe in supporting and developing the leaders and ideas of tomorrow,” said Scott Balfour, Emera president and CEO.

“By helping to provide this collaborative space to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, we’re not only supporting students at Memorial, we’re also proudly supporting economic development in Newfoundland and Labrador.”

The contribution from Emera will sustain and enhance student innovation and entrepreneurial programming through entities at Memorial University that include the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship, the Centre for Social Enterprise, Genesis and other innovation initiatives.

By enabling the long-term success of entrepreneurial and social enterprise programming at Memorial, Emera is also fostering economic development and social benefits for the entire region.

“By naming this space the Emera Innovation Exchange, we can celebrate Emera’s support of Memorial’s campus-wide innovation goals.” — Dr. Gary Kachanoski

This announcement marks the beginning of an exciting period as a number of university departments and staff are moved into the Emera Innovation Exchange. Final touches are being made to the modern conference and meeting spaces that will support unique, public-facing programming and enable the partnerships and community collaboration that are central to this initiative.

“When we initially acquired the property in 2013, we envisioned an environment for our students, faculty and researchers to thrive, to push the boundaries of innovation and entrepreneurial thinking and make a real impact on our communities,” said President Gary Kachanoski.

“By naming this space the Emera Innovation Exchange, we can celebrate Emera’s support of Memorial’s campus-wide innovation goals — helping us empower a new generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.”

An official opening and public event to celebrate the university’s new Signal Hill Campus is being planned for Sept. 29. More information on these events will be available soon.