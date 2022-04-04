Interim VP appointed

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Steve Greene has stepped into the role of interim vice-president (administration and finance) at Memorial.

Kent Decker retired last week after 18 years of service in the position.

A search is ongoing for a permanent vice-president (administration and finance); more information about the search will be shared in the coming weeks.

Mr. Green has served in the role of chief information officer since Jan. 31, 2018, and recently took on the role of chief data officer. Mr. Greene first came to Memorial in 2015 as the director of Information and Technology Services.