Memorial University is disclosing all direct investments and the names of pooled funds held in endowed, non-endowed and pension funds. This disclosure will happen annually.

Memorial holds investments in pension, endowed and non-endowed funds. The pension fund is funded by employee and employer contributions. Endowed and non-endowed funds are funded mostly by donations. Student tuition is not used to fund investments.

Annual disclosure of investments is an important way for Memorial to demonstrate its commitment to transparency.

In May, student protesters provided two lists of companies to Memorial and asked the university to review its invested assets.

This work is complete. Memorial can now confirm that as of May 31, 2024, less than one-third of one per cent (0.297%) of Memorial’s total portfolio is directly invested in companies on those lists.

Memorial’s investment disclosure is available here.

Additional context on investments at Memorial