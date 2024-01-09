IT update — Jan. 9

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

In-person classes resumed yesterday at Grenfell Campus following a cybersecurity incident on Dec. 29, 2023.

This was made possible through the tremendous work of faculty and staff to find solutions in support of the academic and student experience. And we want to thank our students, who continue to show resilience during this time. Since our last update on Jan. 4, 2024, progress continues to be made.

IT systems and services on the St. John’s campus, which were not impacted by the incident, were extended to the Grenfell Campus to speed up recovery efforts. This includes access to @mun.ca email accounts and Microsoft Office 365 for employees. As a reminder to all employees, @grenfell.mun.ca email is not operational. Work to extend the St. John’s residence Wi-Fi network to Grenfell is underway. Special gratitude is extended to the IT staff at Grenfell and St. John’s campuses for their continued collaboration, leadership and dedication.

Internet hot spots have been set up in high-traffic areas throughout campus, with more being added. A drop-in internet lounge has been set up at the Civic Centre (meeting room 3) for students. It is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

In addition to the ongoing work to address the technical and operational impacts, we are also focused on the human impacts on our community.

Dr. Ian Sutherland, vice-president (Grenfell Campus) is holding daily in-person meetings with faculty, staff and students to share information and answer questions. The questions and concerns raised at those meetings are brought forward to inform our restoration strategy. To ensure academic voices are heard in this planning process, the academic business continuity planning group expanded to include program chairs.

An “Ask Me” information desk has been set up in the Arts and Science Atrium where students, or any member of the Grenfell community, can get additional information or support. The website www.mun.ca/updates includes answers to frequently asked questions and contact information and is updated regularly.

At the advice of faculty, Brightspace course shells have been set up to enhance communications within academic units and among faculty and staff. An “All Grenfell” Brightspace shell has also been created to support internal communications.

The forensic investigation team is continuing to assess the impact and extent of the issue. This team advises that possible recovery efforts from this incident will likely take place over several weeks and services and systems may look different than they did before.

Many members of our community — faculty and staff in Corner Brook and St. John’s — have been working tirelessly to respond to this situation. Their commitment to supporting Grenfell Campus through this challenge has been unwavering, and the expertise they bring to their respective roles has been essential to the progress to date.

Thank you for your continued patience and support. We are committed to keeping the university community updated.