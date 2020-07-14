Campus and Community

By Memorial University

At its virtual meeting late last week, Memorial’s governing Board of Regents recorded a motion thanking the university’s faculty, staff, administrators and students for their commitment and dedication to delivering on the mandate of the institution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several achievements

In introducing the motion, Iris Petten, chair of the Board, recognized several critical achievements.

She highlighted the fact that contingency planning got underway before the university shutdown and the swift pivot to vacating campus and residences and activating remote instruction.

She also commended Memorial faculty and staff and how they continued planning for the spring and fall semester while working remotely, including the successful development of the Kickstart Your Degree summer program for high school graduates, which resulted in 782 course registrations.

“Memorial has proceeded with an effective triple approach.” — Doug Letto

As well, the launch of Memorial’s institutional strategic plan development process and the completion of a pan-Memorial University submission to the Public Post-secondary Education Review were both noted.

“In the words of one board member, Doug Letto, Memorial has proceeded with an effective triple approach – a focus on keeping the Memorial community safe; continuing to fulfill the university’s teaching and learning mission; and planning for both the medium and long-term future,” said Ms. Petten. “This is a strong example of leadership and commitment.

“On behalf of the members of this board, I thank all those involved in helping to achieve these accomplishments,” she continued.

Accolades for the president

Ms. Petten highlighted Dr. Vianne Timmons for her strong start as Memorial’s 13th president and vice-chancellor.

“Despite all the challenges of the pandemic, Dr. Timmons has been very engaged with the university community and the broader Newfoundland and Labrador community since taking up office in April,” Ms. Petten said.

Dr. Timmons responded by thanking the volunteer Board of Regents for its “thoughtful guidance and unwavering support” for the university during these challenging times.

“You have been stalwart supporters of this university and your wise counsel and commitment has been invaluable,” said President Timmons.

Under the terms of the Memorial University Act, the Board of Regents is responsible for the management, administration and control of the property, revenue, business and affairs of Memorial University.

The 30-member board is comprised of 17 members selected by the provincial government, six members elected by the university’s alumni, and four members who are full-time students, as well as the chancellor, the president and vice-chancellor, and the provost and pro vice-chancellor.