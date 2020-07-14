 Go to page content

‘Leadership and commitment’

Board of Regents salutes and thanks the Memorial community

Campus and Community

July 14, 2020

By Memorial University

At its virtual meeting late last week, Memorial’s governing Board of Regents recorded a motion thanking the university’s faculty, staff, administrators and students for their commitment and dedication to delivering on the mandate of the institution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several achievements

In introducing the motion, Iris Petten, chair of the Board, recognized several critical achievements.

She highlighted the fact that contingency planning got underway before the university shutdown and the swift pivot to vacating campus and residences and activating remote instruction.

She also commended Memorial faculty and staff and how they continued planning for the spring and fall semester while working remotely, including the successful development of the Kickstart Your Degree summer program for high school graduates, which resulted in 782 course registrations.

“Memorial has proceeded with an effective triple approach.” — Doug Letto

As well, the launch of Memorial’s institutional strategic plan development process and the completion of a pan-Memorial University submission to the Public Post-secondary Education Review were both noted.

“In the words of one board member, Doug Letto, Memorial has proceeded with an effective triple approach – a focus on keeping the Memorial community safe; continuing to fulfill the university’s teaching and learning mission; and planning for both the medium and long-term future,” said Ms. Petten. “This is a strong example of leadership and commitment.

“On behalf of the members of this board, I thank all those involved in helping to achieve these accomplishments,” she continued.

Accolades for the president

Ms. Petten highlighted Dr. Vianne Timmons for her strong start as Memorial’s 13th president and vice-chancellor.

“Despite all the challenges of the pandemic, Dr. Timmons has been very engaged with the university community and the broader Newfoundland and Labrador community since taking up office in April,” Ms. Petten said.

Dr. Vianne Timmons
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Dr. Timmons responded by thanking the volunteer Board of Regents for its “thoughtful guidance and unwavering support” for the university during these challenging times.

“You have been stalwart supporters of this university and your wise counsel and commitment has been invaluable,” said President Timmons.

Under the terms of the Memorial University Act, the Board of Regents is responsible for the management, administration and control of the property, revenue, business and affairs of Memorial University.

The 30-member board is comprised of 17 members selected by the provincial government, six members elected by the university’s alumni, and four members who are full-time students, as well as the chancellor, the president and vice-chancellor, and the provost and pro vice-chancellor.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

July 14, 2020

Well-earned results

Leading and emerging social scientists awarded more than $1 million for insightful research

July 10, 2020

Call for action

International students exceptionally vulnerable to pandemic impact

July 10, 2020

Crystal clear

Pharmacy doctoral graduate predicts bright future for digital health

July 10, 2020

Pride Week

Let’s work to make this world a better place

July 9, 2020

Achieving their goals

ESL program helps students and families grow in unexpected ways

July 8, 2020

Preventing COVID-19

Adopt these best practices and continue good habits