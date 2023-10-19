Leadership announcement

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Following a robust search, the Board of Regents has approved the appointment of Dr. Ian Sutherland as Memorial’s next vice-president (Grenfell Campus).

Dr. Sutherland begins his five-year term on Nov. 1, 2023.

Grenfell Campus, Memorial University’s pride on the west coast of the island of Newfoundland, is a dynamic, international environment offering exceptional and growing undergraduate and graduate programs across the Schools of Arts and Social Science, Science and the Environment, Fine Arts and the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program through a partnership with the Western Regional School of Nursing.

With increased infrastructure and partnerships with all levels of government and the community, Grenfell takes pride in playing a role in contributing to the region and embraces all opportunities to promote, celebrate and recognize the benefits of a diverse community.

Originally from Lewisporte, Dr. Sutherland has been vice-president (Grenfell Campus) pro tempore since June 2021. Prior to that, Dr. Sutherland was the dean of the School of Music since 2016. Dr. Sutherland is also Memorial’s first openly queer vice-president and holds a particular commitment to enabling LGTBQ individuals and community and all equity-deserving people.

“It has been an honour to lead Grenfell Campus over the past two years, and an even greater honour to continue,” said Dr. Sutherland. “Every day I experience the beautiful heart of Grenfell and see examples of innovation, creativity and advances in sustainability that are, and will evermore be transformational in our shared futures. I feel fortunate to have been provided the privilege to assume this role for the next five years and remain committed to nurturing a vibrant, diverse, equitable and inclusive campus.”

President Neil Bose recommended Dr. Sutherland to the Board. He noted that since serving as vice-president of Grenfell Campus, Dr. Sutherland has demonstrated exceptional leadership through the introduction of innovative projects and programs.

“I am grateful for and confident in Dr. Sutherland’s ability to build upon these contributions to our university’s excellence and to further strengthen the university and campus profile within the region,” said Dr. Bose. “I look forward to our continued work together on our leadership team.”

Background

A globally active academic, Dr. Sutherland has worked as an academic leader, educator, researcher and consultant, delivering courses, workshops, seminars and lectures in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Combining expertise in sociology, philosophy, leadership, creativity and musical studies, he is recognized as an expert at the intersections of arts, business and leadership.

Dr. Sutherland’s research is wide-ranging, including studies on leadership development, the aesthetics of power (he was awarded Outstanding Article of the Year by the Academy of Management Learning and Education in 2016), the social dimensions of creative processes and socio-political dynamics of early 20th-century musical creation in Europe.

He is a co-founding editor of the journal Music and Arts in Action and the author/co-author of articles appearing in Academy of Management Learning and Education; Academy of Management Review; Management Learning; Business Leadership Review; Journal of Arts Management, Law and Society; Journal of Visual Art Practice; Music and Arts in Action; and Emotion Review. He is co-author of Key Concepts in Leadership (Sage, 2012).

In a career woven through diverse and interdisciplinary work around the world, Dr. Sutherland has been privileged to hold a variety of appointments in Canada, the U.K., Poland, Germany and Slovenia. Past leadership roles have included associate dean (research) and director of doctoral studies at the IEDC-Bled School of Management, Slovenia.

Dr. Sutherland was among the 2019 honourees of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40, an annual program that recognizes Canadian influencers for their exceptional achievements. He received his B.Mus.(Hons.) and M.Mus. degrees from Memorial before completing his PhD in sociology and philosophy at the University of Exeter in the U.K.

Dr. Bose extended thanks to the search committee, the supporting staff and members of the Memorial University community who took the time to meet with the candidates to offer input and feedback.