Leadership appointment

By Kim Thornhill

The Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Singleton as head of its School of Ocean Technology, effective Oct. 16, 2023.

Mr. Singleton has been interim head of the school since August 2021.

“We are pleased to have Mr. Singleton lead our School of Ocean Technology into an exciting era as we continue to build our innovative, internationally recognized educational programming, create an exceptional learner experience, foster our research culture and support our industry engagement,” said Dr. Angie Clarke, associate vice-president, academic and student affairs.

“We have a great opportunity to elevate and showcase the talent of our students and graduates as the ocean technology field grows here in Newfoundland and Labrador and globally,” said Mr. Singleton. “I’m proud to be a part of a vibrant and committed team of faculty, staff, technologists and researchers who are helping to shape our workforce and advance our ocean research capabilities and capacity.”

“Mr. Singleton’s leadership will be key to ensuring that our School of Ocean Technology is proactive and responsive to the needs of our oceans industry,” said Dr. Paul Brett, vice-president, Memorial University (Marine Institute).

Leadership role

Mr. Singleton will report to the associate vice-president (academic and student affairs) and work closely with the senior leadership within the institute, to support undergraduate and graduate programs in the areas of leadership, remotely operated and autonomous underwater vehicles, ocean mapping and technology management.

He will also focus on the school’s growing research presence, including a Canada Research Chair in Ocean Mapping, as well as strategic partnerships with academia, industry and government.

In addition, Mr. Singleton will oversee the school’s Centre of Applied Ocean Technology, which collaborates with industry and other partners on the development and application of ocean technology for the practical benefit of all sectors of the marine community.

Technology experience

Having worked in all three of the institute’s schools, Mr. Singleton is well-known for his broad expertise as an educator, engineer, student mentor and collaborator.

He joined the institute in 2003 as a design engineer in the School of Fisheries’ Centre for Aquaculture and Seafood Development, where he earned patents for machinery currently used in the fish processing industry. He later went on to teach engineering at the School of Maritime Studies before eventually landing in the School of Ocean Technology.

Before taking on the assistant head role in the School of Ocean Technology, he delivered courses in project management, quality management and problem-solving in the Bachelor of Technology Program and a computer-aided fabrication course in the Remotely Operated Vehicle Program. He also contributed to applied research and development projects for ocean technology companies, which included an autonomous surface buoy design, analysis of towed bodies and engineering support for several ocean observation projects.

As assistant head for three years, he managed the day-to-day activities of the school while collaborating with the institute’s training and research centres, worked with national and international universities and organizations and mentored youth engagement activities, such as Memorial University’s Eastern Edge team and organizing MATE remotely operated vehicle regional and international competitions.

Along with his professional engineer designation, Mr. Singleton holds a bachelor of mechanical engineering degree and a master of ocean and naval architectural engineering degree from Memorial University. His master’s research focused on an autonomous moored profiler system.

Mr. Singleton was a process engineer in the domestic and overseas manufacturing sector with General Electric and JDS Uniphase prior to joining the institute.

Search process

Mr. Singleton was selected following a search chaired by Dr. Clarke and a committee comprised of faculty members, academic and administrative leaders, and representatives of the local oceans sector.

“I would like to thank the search committee for their commitment and effort throughout this process and for their recommendation for Mr. Singleton to lead our academic, industrial and research initiatives within the School of Ocean Technology,” said Dr. Clarke.