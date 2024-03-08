Leadership appointment

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Memorial University is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Randell as chief information officer.

The appointment was approved by the Board of Regents, on the recommendation of the president, on March 7.

Ms. Randell has been serving in the role on an interim basis since 2022. She held the position of director of information management and protection since 2015.

Before joining the university, she led the Information Management and Protection unit of the provincial office of the chief information officer as director from 2008-15.

“I look forward to Alison’s continued leadership in this role,” said Lisa Browne, vice-president (administration, finance and advancement). “Her informed decision-making, commitment and vision for her portfolio is aspirational, and I am eager to see the innovation that continues, with the support of her team, to elevate and protect this critical and ever-evolving aspect of Memorial’s infrastructure and operations.”

Unique background

Ms. Randell holds a bachelor of commerce (co-op.) degree from Memorial with a concentration in management information systems and an Association for Intelligent Information Management electronic records management master certification.

She has a unique background in developing innovative and effective methods to integrate the fields of information technology and information management and protection and a strong understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by public bodies and higher educational institutions in meeting their technical, information management and protection requirements.

The chief information officer reports to the vice-president (administration, finance and advancement) and is responsible for the development and implementation of the vision, strategy and governance structure for information management and technology.

This includes the university’s foundational information technology services, such as networks and security, and policies that ensure that Memorial’s information and technology resources and investments enable the academic, research, teaching and administrative functions of Memorial’s multi-campus university.

“Thank you to the search committee members and the broader community who took the time to participate in consultation sessions that informed the work of the search committee,” said Ms. Browne. “I am confident that Alison demonstrates the qualities that were highlighted in your submissions and will continue her significant contributions to Memorial.”