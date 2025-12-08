Leadership appointment

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The search committee for the role of associate vice-president (academic) and dean of students has completed its work and recommended Dr. Christine Arnold for the position.

President Morrison has accepted the recommendation and the Board of Regents approved the appointment at its December meeting. Dr. Arnold will begin a five-year term effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Dr. Arnold stepped into this role in July 2024 on an acting basis, followed by an interim extension.

“Over the past year-and-a-half, Dr. Arnold has provided consistent leadership to the student portfolio and has worked collaboratively with students and colleagues across units to improve and expand upon supports, fostering a campus environment where students can thrive,” said Dr. Jennifer Lokash, provost and vice-president (academic). “She is the right fit for this position, and I look forward to working with her in this key leadership role going forward. I would like to thank all members of the search committee for giving of their time, expertise and energy throughout the search process.”

Recently, Dr. Arnold and her team advanced student services initiatives and addressed areas of concern, such as financial support for ratified MUNSU clubs and societies and academic societies through the management of the Undergraduate Student Engagement Fund (USEF), and food insecurity by delivering shelf-stable food items to locations across campus to ensure students in need are nourished throughout their day.

Background

Dr. Arnold is an associate professor and former chair of the adult education/post-secondary studies program in the Faculty of Education at Memorial University.

She holds a BA (Hons.), B.Ed. (intermediate/senior) and M.Ed. in teaching, learning and development from Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont., and a PhD in higher education from the University of Toronto/OISE in Toronto.

Her research interests include the student experience in post-secondary education, with a focus on student affairs/services and student mobility/transitions.