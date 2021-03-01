Leadership change

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The University of Regina has announced Dr. Jeff Keshen will become president and vice-chancellor on July 1, 2021.

The university shared the news today, March 1, here.

Dr. Keshen has been vice-president (Grenfell Campus) since 2017. In that time, he guided the development of a new strategic plan, expanded the campus’ academic and research capacity and spearheaded an active outreach effort in the Corner Brook region.

He will continue to serve as vice-president (Grenfell Campus) through June 2021. An interim appointment to that role will be announced shortly.

In a message to the Grenfell community today, Dr. Keshen said the people of Grenfell Campus and Corner Brook made him and his family feel at home and he expressed pride in the campus.

“Together, we’ve accomplished much in the past three-and-a-half years, and Grenfell’s future is bright,” he said.

“It will soon have a new recreational facility; will run a downtown research, innovation and training centre; it now has PhD programs; has established new articulation agreements with College of the North Atlantic and other colleges; doubled successful external research funding; and has established an Indigenous Business Mentorship program. These, and several other initiatives, are fulfilling the goals of our strategic plan.”

Memorial President Vianne Timmons called the appointment a “tremendous” opportunity for Dr. Keshen and his family and expressed appreciation for all he has done at Memorial.

“I thank Dr. Keshen for his excellent leadership and service to the Grenfell Campus and to Memorial University more broadly,” she said. “On a personal note, I look forward to working with him in his new role as president of one of Canada’s universities, a fine institution that I know well. Please join me in wishing him the very best in this new endeavour.”

More information will be shared at a later date about recognizing Dr. Keshen’s contributions more formally and the recruitment process for a new vice-president (Grenfell Campus).