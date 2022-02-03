Leadership change

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk has accepted an appointment as provost of Western University, effective May 1, 2022.

She will finish her tenure at Memorial on April 30.

Since coming to Memorial, Dr. Strzelczyk has provided strong leadership as provost, vice-president (academic) and pro-vice chancellor. Under her leadership, Memorial has championed a student-first approach, bringing changes to Memorial’s recruitment and acceptance process and enhancing student supports.

She helped update the undergraduate entrance scholarship program – doubling the amount available in recent years. Dr. Strzelczyk has also been instrumental in the university’s COVID-19 response.

Charging forward

Dr. Strzelczyk says the decision to take the position at Western was prompted by personal reasons.

“I would like to thank the Memorial community for the warm welcome they showed me. I found everyone I encountered at this university to be dedicated, talented and incredibly skilled in their chosen fields and areas,” she said.

Dr. Strzelczyk also says that she will be charging forward for the next three months to continue moving initiatives forward.

“We had begun charting a path forward towards implementing the strategic plan and addressing key priorities” she said. “I look forward to continuing to work with you to create positive and sustainable change that will make Memorial a prominent institution on the rise in Canada and beyond.

“President Timmons is a strong, effective and empathetic leader,” she continued. “After working closely with her and the senior leadership team, I can confidently say that Memorial is in good hands. This university is doing incredible work and the opportunities ahead are vast. I will continue to cheer for your success.”

Continuing momentum

President Timmons thanks Dr. Strzelczyk for her service.

“While she will be missed, we understand her reasoning and are deeply appreciative of her passion and hard work since coming to Memorial,” she said. “We are committed to keeping the momentum of Dr. Strzelczyk’s work moving forward.”

Dr. Margaret Steele, dean of the Faculty of Medicine, will serve as interim provost and vice-president (academic). She is an accomplished leader, scholar, researcher and psychiatrist. Dr. Steele will maintain her position as dean, with support from the strong senior leadership team in the Faculty of Medicine.

“I am extremely confident in Dr. Steele’s ability to provide leadership and stability to Memorial,” said President Timmons. “She will not be simply maintaining the status quo, but continuing the important work ahead of us, including implementing our strategic plan, as she has done so successfully in the Faculty of Medicine.”

The search process for Memorial’s next provost will begin in the near future. More detail will be shared as it becomes available.