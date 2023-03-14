Leadership change

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Dr. Rob Shea is stepping down as vice-president (Marine Institute), effective March 31, 2023.

Dr. Paul Brett will assume the role of vice-president (Marine Institute) on a pro tempore basis until Dec. 31, 2023, or the search process for a permanent replacement is complete, whichever comes first.

Dr. Brett has been serving as acting vice-president (Marine Institute) since September 2022. Prior to that appointment, he was a part of the Marine Institute’s senior management team as associate vice-president (research and strategic partnerships).

He has an extensive and distinguished career as an educator, administrator, student mentor and GIS/remote sensing specialist since joining Memorial in 1994.

He joined the Marine institute in 2002 as an instructor and served as the head of the School of Ocean Technology from 2016–21.

“Paul has been an asset to the vice-presidential team and I’m extremely confident in his abilities to continue to lead the Marine Institute,” said Dr. Neil Bose, interim president. “He is a strong advocate for the Marine Institute who is focused on supporting students, growing research activity and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders.”

Dr. Bose also expressed his appreciation to Dr. Shea, who will be returning to his faculty position in the Faculty of Education following a period of earned administrative leave.

“Please join me in wishing Rob well. He has been an active member of the Memorial community for more than 30 years and served in leadership roles at the Marine Institute for more than a decade.”

More information on the search process will be shared as it becomes available.