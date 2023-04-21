 Go to page content

Leadership continuity

Terms for provost, vice-president (research) extended

Campus and Community

April 21, 2023

By Memorial University

The executive committee of the Board of Regents has approved the extensions of Dr. Jennifer Lokash as provost, vice-president (academic) and pro vice-chancellor, pro tempore, and Dr. Tana Allen as acting vice-president (research).

A head shot of Tana Allen, smiling and looking straight at the camera next to a head shot of Jennifer Lokash, smiling and looking straight at the camera
From left are Drs. Tana Allen and Jennifer Lokash.
Photo: Submitted

They both have the full rights, responsibilities and decision-making authority of their respective positions.

Dr. Lokash will serve as provost, vice-president (academic) and pro vice-chancellor, pro tempore, for one year, or until a new provost is in place.

Dr. Allen will serve as acting vice-president (research) until April 4, 2025, or until Dr. Neil Bose returns to the vice-president (research) position. Dr. Bose is serving as president and vice-chancellor, pro tempore, for a two-year term or until a new president is recruited.

Dr. Bose says he looks forward to continuing to work with Drs. Allen and Lokash.

“Tana and Jennifer each bring a unique perspective to the leadership team,” he said. “They share a deep understanding of our current opportunities and challenges, as well as a commitment to making Memorial the best institution it can be.”

Provost search

Given recent events, and following consultation with a number of stakeholders, the current search for provost and vice-president (academic) has been cancelled.

It will restart again in the near future.

“Prioritizing searches is a key area of focus for me and this was not a decision that was made lightly,” said Dr. Bose. “It is my intention that through the next search, we will uphold the essential principles of transparency and collegiality. I have encouraged committee members to consider standing again when the committee is reconvened.”

More information will be shared with the university community when it is available.

