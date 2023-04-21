Leadership continuity

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The executive committee of the Board of Regents has approved the extensions of Dr. Jennifer Lokash as provost, vice-president (academic) and pro vice-chancellor, pro tempore, and Dr. Tana Allen as acting vice-president (research).

They both have the full rights, responsibilities and decision-making authority of their respective positions.

Dr. Lokash will serve as provost, vice-president (academic) and pro vice-chancellor, pro tempore, for one year, or until a new provost is in place.

Dr. Allen will serve as acting vice-president (research) until April 4, 2025, or until Dr. Neil Bose returns to the vice-president (research) position. Dr. Bose is serving as president and vice-chancellor, pro tempore, for a two-year term or until a new president is recruited.

Dr. Bose says he looks forward to continuing to work with Drs. Allen and Lokash.

“Tana and Jennifer each bring a unique perspective to the leadership team,” he said. “They share a deep understanding of our current opportunities and challenges, as well as a commitment to making Memorial the best institution it can be.”

Provost search

Given recent events, and following consultation with a number of stakeholders, the current search for provost and vice-president (academic) has been cancelled.

It will restart again in the near future.

“Prioritizing searches is a key area of focus for me and this was not a decision that was made lightly,” said Dr. Bose. “It is my intention that through the next search, we will uphold the essential principles of transparency and collegiality. I have encouraged committee members to consider standing again when the committee is reconvened.”

More information will be shared with the university community when it is available.