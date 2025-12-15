Leadership update

Campus and Community

By Dr. Janet Morrison

I am writing to share that Dr. Tana Allen, our colleague and vice-president (research) pro tempore, has accepted the role of vice-president research and innovation at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont.

It is a wonderful opportunity for Dr. Allen, and I have wished her well in this next phase of her journey.

Over the past 25 years, Dr. Allen has served in a variety of roles at Memorial, including head of the Department of Classics; associate dean (research), Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; acting associate vice-president (research) and acting vice-president (research) since 2022. Her leadership has strengthened Memorial’s research enterprise and advanced diverse and high-impact research activities.

The process to find Memorial’s next vice-president (research) is already underway. The committee has been established and held its initial meeting. More details are available.

Your input essential

Research is at the heart of Memorial University’s mission. It drives deep learning, fosters innovation and creates knowledge that improves our understanding of the world around us. It is also essential to our commitment to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, as our researchers conduct world-class research on the topics that matter to our province.

As we look to the future, your input will be essential in shaping the role of vice-president (research) and selecting a leader who will champion research excellence.

The search process will include opportunities for feedback on both the position and candidate qualifications. It will also include presentations from the final candidates and in-person visits to the St. John’s campus, Marine Institute, Grenfell Campus and the Labrador Campus.

Dr. Allen will begin her position at Trent on Sept. 1, 2026. A further announcement confirming her departure date and interim arrangements will be forthcoming early in the new year.

Please join me in congratulating Dr. Allen on this new chapter and wishing her continued success in advancing research at Trent University.