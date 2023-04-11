Leading Memorial

Campus and Community

By Dr. Neil Bose

Members of the Memorial University community,

As your president and vice chancellor pro tempore, I am humbled and appreciative of this opportunity to lead Memorial University. I am committed to serving our community with transparency and collegiality.

The strength of Memorial is its people and the diverse perspectives that we all bring. I want to acknowledge the resilience of everyone in the face of these challenging times.

I am privileged to work with a strong and dedicated leadership team. As we focus on rebuilding and re-engaging across our community, there are key areas where we need to act, including the following:

prioritizing searches for positions that are currently filled in an interim or acting capacity;

improving the flow of information with students, faculty and staff;

involving more of you in our decision-making processes, such as the work of Senate and its committees; and

building a stronger culture of transparency and openness.

I know that you may have questions and I will be looking for ways to connect with as many of you as possible in the coming weeks.

Please reach out any time via email to president@mun.ca.

I look forward to working with you.