 Go to page content

Leading Memorial

A message from the president

Campus and Community

April 11, 2023

By Dr. Neil Bose

Members of the Memorial University community,

As your president and vice chancellor pro tempore, I am humbled and appreciative of this opportunity to lead Memorial University. I am committed to serving our community with transparency and collegiality.

The strength of Memorial is its people and the diverse perspectives that we all bring. I want to acknowledge the resilience of everyone in the face of these challenging times.

I am privileged to work with a strong and dedicated leadership team. As we focus on rebuilding and re-engaging across our community, there are key areas where we need to act, including the following:

  • prioritizing searches for positions that are currently filled in an interim or acting capacity;
  • improving the flow of information with students, faculty and staff;
  • involving more of you in our decision-making processes, such as the work of Senate and its committees; and
  • building a stronger culture of transparency and openness.

I know that you may have questions and I will be looking for ways to connect with as many of you as possible in the coming weeks.

Please reach out any time via email to president@mun.ca.

I look forward to working with you.

Dr. Neil Bose is president and vice-chancellor pro tempore at Memorial. He can be reached at president@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Marine Institute campus

April 11, 2023

Seafaring careers

Marine Institute, Miawpukek First Nation partner to deliver training in Conne River

From left are Masoud Zare and Briar Chrysochou standing in front of a gray wall with a "celtx" sign on it.

April 10, 2023

‘Patience and attention’

Coding and storytelling combine for computer science student at Celtx

A night view of the city of Corner Brook, with the city lit up golden and a deep blue sky.

April 10, 2023

Hidden homeless

Study by Grenfell Campus, partners uncovers housing shortage in western Newfoundland

Memorial crest against a concrete pillar with the sun in the background

April 6, 2023

Indigenous Roundtable

Update on Indigenous Roundtable

Memorial crest against a concrete pillar with the sun in the background

April 6, 2023

Letter to the community

Board of Regents announces change in leadership

An illustration of pink, blue and yellow fireworks on a black background.

April 6, 2023

Double feature

2023 Sparks Literary Festival to honour Stan Dragland