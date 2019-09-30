Learning partnership

Campus and Community

By Melanie Callahan

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Grenfell Campus and the Department of National Defence (DND) will allow for the academic consideration of military training, experiences and certifications.

Grenfell is entering into the agreement with the Department of National Defence (5th Canadian Division) to provide reservists greater opportunity to identify and pursue university degrees.

Grenfell Campus will join other Canadian universities who assess non-traditional prior learning that a reservist has completed throughout their military career. Current and former members may be awarded university credit for military courses, programs and experience, making a university degree more attractive.

‘Fundamental connection’

“Memorial University has a fundamental connection to the military,” said Dr. Jeff Keshen, vice-president (Grenfell Campus).

“Our university is a living memorial to those we lost in the world wars. This MOU will strengthen our connection to the military, and will provide a special opportunity to help members earn a university degree. It may also be a way to welcome former reservists home to Newfoundland and Labrador to pursue their studies at Grenfell Campus. We look forward to introducing and growing this relationship.

“Those who serve in the military are provided unique access to programs and training, and I am pleased that we may be able to recognize the value of these programs through university credit,” he continued.

The relationship is a mutually-beneficial one, as it will provide members of the military opportunities to advance their careers through further education while also providing an exciting opportunity for the enrolment of a new student demographic, said Dr. Keshen.

“As part of Newfoundland and Labrador’s rich military heritage, the 5th Canadian Division is proud to embark on a relationship with Memorial,” said Col. Keith Osmond, Commander 5th Canadian Division Support Group, Base Gagetown. “The Canadian Army’s Strengthening the Army Reserves program places focus on academic partnerships that are mutually beneficial and recognizes the value of military education, training, and service. We look forward to building on these relationships going forward.”

This MOU will be in effect for five years.