 Go to page content

Letter to the community

Board of Regents announces change in leadership

Campus and Community

April 6, 2023

Message from Board of Regents Chair, Glenn Barnes

On behalf of the Memorial University Board of Regents, I would like to advise that as of today Dr. Timmons will be leaving the role of president and vice-chancellor. As per the terms of her contract, Dr. Timmons’ appointment is being ended on a without cause basis.

The board appreciates Dr. Timmons’ contributions to the university during her time with Memorial, particularly her efforts to advance the university’s strategic priorities. We extend our best wishes in all her future endeavors.

We are pleased to share that Dr. Neil Bose has been appointed president and vice-chancellor pro tempore for a two-year term or until a new president is recruited. Dr. Bose is an established member of the leadership team, and we are confident he will provide leadership and business continuity, ensuring the ongoing, smooth operations of Memorial.

A new presidential search will be undertaken in due course. Opportunities for input from a wide range of representatives from the Memorial community will be provided.

Sincerely,

Glenn Barnes, Chair
Board of Regents

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

An illustration of pink, blue and yellow fireworks on a black background.

April 6, 2023

Double feature

2023 Sparks Literary Festival to honour Stan Dragland

Dr. Caroline Latout takes a selfie of herself in hiking clothes while standing on a rocky hilltop with ocean, hills and blue sky and clouds behind her.

April 5, 2023

‘International superstars’

Earth Sciences hosts second Marie Skłodowska-Curie researcher

Graduates in academic dress sit in an auditorium.

April 5, 2023

Convocation approaches

Memorial University to confer 14 honorary degrees during spring ceremonies

Anuja Thapa stands with her hand on a rail by a wall of windows. A yellow wooden wall is in the far distance.

April 3, 2023

Studentview

Anuja Thapa asks: What does ChatGPT mean for students and instructors?

Ashlee Cunsolo Labrador Campus

April 3, 2023

National leader

Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo receives honour from academic women's organization

The Memorial coat of arms on the Memorial tower up close with the sun glinting off the right side.

March 31, 2023

Board executive statement

Board executive committee issues decision on social media commentary