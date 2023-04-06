Letter to the community

Campus and Community

Message from Board of Regents Chair, Glenn Barnes

On behalf of the Memorial University Board of Regents, I would like to advise that as of today Dr. Timmons will be leaving the role of president and vice-chancellor. As per the terms of her contract, Dr. Timmons’ appointment is being ended on a without cause basis.

The board appreciates Dr. Timmons’ contributions to the university during her time with Memorial, particularly her efforts to advance the university’s strategic priorities. We extend our best wishes in all her future endeavors.

We are pleased to share that Dr. Neil Bose has been appointed president and vice-chancellor pro tempore for a two-year term or until a new president is recruited. Dr. Bose is an established member of the leadership team, and we are confident he will provide leadership and business continuity, ensuring the ongoing, smooth operations of Memorial.

A new presidential search will be undertaken in due course. Opportunities for input from a wide range of representatives from the Memorial community will be provided.

Sincerely,

Glenn Barnes, Chair

Board of Regents