Life-changing support

By Jackey Locke

Amelia Greening-Pardy is this year’s recipient of the substantial Peter Kohler Engineering Scholarship.

Established in 2020, the Peter Kohler Engineering Scholarship was created thanks to a generous donation from Peter Kohler.

The scholarship is valued at $50,000 per student with $10,000 awarded annually for five years. Renewal is dependent on the recipient continuing engineering studies at Memorial and maintaining scholarship standing.

Preference is also given to students who graduated from a high school in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Mr. Kohler, who passed away in 2019, was the founder of Kohler Windows, now Kohltech Windows and Entrance Systems. The late engineer established the scholarship because he wanted to give back to the province that supported his business over the years.

It was Mr. Kohler’s wish to make engineering education an option for students who might not otherwise be able to afford such a program. The scholarship was created just prior to his passing.

Amelia Greening-Pardy

Ms. Greening-Pardy is from Lethbridge, N.L., and graduated from Heritage Collegiate.

“I’m incredibly determined to understand everything that crosses my path.” — Amelia Greening-Pardy

Throughout high school, maintaining high academic standing was always a priority for her. She says her studies are “everything” to her.

“I pride myself on doing well academically, and I’m incredibly determined to understand everything that crosses my path. I find learning new things fun, so I’ve never really seen school as a chore. I’ve always had really high expectations for myself, even as a child.”

Ms. Greening-Pardy is sending a “huge” thank you to the family of Peter Kohler for providing her with the opportunity to study as much as she needs and without financial worries.

“I hope that someday I can follow in [Mr. Kohler’s] footsteps and become a successful engineer who gives so much back to the engineering field.”

‘Through thick and thin’

While the financial support means she will not have student debt when she graduates or have to work part time, leaving more time for her studies and extra-curricular activities, Ms. Greening-Pardy says she is keen to recognize the impact of her large support system.

“My family and friends have molded me and prepared me for this next chapter of my life,” she said. “I want to thank my mom, Sheena, for standing by me through thick and thin, and supporting me in every way she possibly could.

“She has always been the first person I call in every situation life has thrown at me so far, good or bad, and she taught me to have faith in myself when doubts clouded my mind,” she continued. “I also want to thank my step-father, Trent. He may not have given me life, but he’s been there every day, watching each step I take and pushing me to do my best.”

Ms. Greening-Pardy also credits two of her high school teachers, Mary Ellen Blackmore and Lyndon Williams.

She says Mrs. Blackmore supported her through every extracurricular activity and every class and that she continues to be one of her biggest supporters. Mr. Williams introduced her to robotics, the world of STEM and the “amazing” world of engineering.

“I’m also very thankful for the rest of my family and friends. Whether it was my uncle helping me with physics problems over FaceTime, my aunt and grandparents making sure I was afforded the same experiences as everyone else in school despite my parents not having extra money, or my friends who were always up for study dates and putting up with me when I convinced myself I had ‘failed’ every test. I’m a very lucky girl.”

‘Generous support’

The dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science says he is grateful for the support of Ms. Greening-Pardy and other students previously supported through the Peter Kohler Scholarship.

“Congratulations to Ms. Greening-Pardy on this well-deserved recognition,” said Dr. Greg Naterer. “I would also like to acknowledge the generous support of Mr. Kohler. We are sincerely appreciative of alumni and friends of the faculty who support our wonderful students in various ways.”

The scholarship was awarded by the Senate Committee on Undergraduate Scholarships, Bursaries and Awards on the recommendation of the dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.