Lifetime achievement

Campus and Community

By Jackey Locke

A former dean and professor emeritus of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied has been named a member of the Order of Canada.

Dr. Ross Peters was named for his multiple contributions to engineering, notably in engineering education and regulation that have advanced the engineering profession provincially, nationally and internationally.

The Order of Canada is the highest civilian honour in Canada and recognizes a lifetime of outstanding achievement, dedication to community and service to the nation.

Beneficiary of experiences

Dr. Peters says he was surprised when he received the call from the office of the Governor General.

“Clearly, this is a great honour, but I feel I owe a lot to others in the engineering environment,” said Dr. Peters. “One rarely works alone, but on boards, committees and similar bodies, in collaboration with other professionals. I have been the beneficiary of these experiences for many years.”

In 1963, after graduating from the University of Toronto with a bachelor of engineering degree, Dr. Peters joined Memorial University as a professor. During the next 30 years, he held several leadership positions, including leader of the Ocean Engineering Research Group and associate dean of engineering responsible for graduate studies in the faculty. He served as dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science from 1982-92 and led the faculty’s engineering programs to full accreditation.

In addition to his outstanding academic accomplishments, Dr. Peters also made significant contributions to the engineering profession through his outstanding leadership and selfless guidance.

“We are very proud of his achievements and grateful for his contributions to the faculty.” — Dr. Octavia Dobre

His many contributions to the profession include service as director of the Canadian Council for Professional Engineers; chair of the National Committee of Deans of Engineering and Applied Science; member of the Canadian Engineering Accreditation Board (including two years as chair); fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering; and president of the Association of Professional Engineers of Newfoundland, today referred to as Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador. Dr. Peters also co-chaired the Hibernia Assessment and Review Panel and served on the Canada-Newfoundland Offshore Petroleum Board for 11 years.

“Congratulations to Dr. Peters,” said Dr. Octavia Dobre, interim dean, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. “This honour recognizes his remarkable contributions to engineering education and profession in Canada. We are very proud of his achievements and grateful for his contributions to the faculty.”