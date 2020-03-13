Limits on non-essential gatherings

 Go to page content

March 13, 2020

Exercising an abundance of caution in an effort to reduce opportunities for the potential spread of COVID-19, Memorial is putting limitations on non-essential gatherings on its campuses.

Classes, labs and other academic activities are continuing at this point.

Non-essential gatherings and external events of more than 25 people should be cancelled or postponed. If organizers have questions or need guidance as to whether or not an event is non-essential, please consult with your dean, director or unit head.

Non-essential gatherings – those considered not core to the university’s continued operations – with 25 or fewer attendees are permitted to proceed. However, organizers are encouraged to consider whether or not these gatherings could be cancelled or postponed, or whether or not they could proceed using a technology solution.

The situation with COVID-19 is continually changing and these limitations will remain in place until further notice.

At this time no decisions have been made about convocation ceremonies in May 2020.

If you are the organizer of an event and would like it removed from the Gazette event listing, please email lewald@mun.ca.

Questions about COVID-19 can also be directed to coronavirus@mun.ca. Continue to monitor www.mun.ca/covid19 for updates.

