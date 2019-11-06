 Go to page content

Living memorial

Memorial University to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Campus and Community

Nov. 6, 2019

Every November, the Memorial University community gathers to mark Remembrance Day.

A Ceremony of Remembrance will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. in the D.F. Cook Recital Hall, School of Music, on the St. John’s campus. The ceremony will be webcast live on Memorial’s main page during the ceremony. Dr. Sean Cadigan, associate vice-president (academic), will bring remarks; Gavan Watson will be master of ceremonies.

At Grenfell Campus, a Remembrance Day ceremony will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at the Arts and Science atrium.

At the Marine Institute, a Remembrance Day ceremony will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. at the Merchant Navy War Memorial at the Marine Institute.

How we remember

On the St. John’s campus, members of the public, students, faculty, staff, retirees and alumni are invited to attend the ceremony, which pays special tribute to the 30 former Memorial students who fought and died in the Second World War.

Closed Monday, Nov. 12

Memorial University will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, to mark Remembrance Day. No classes are scheduled for that day.

