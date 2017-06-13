Livyers Loop work

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Facilities Management would like to advise the university community that paving and sidewalk work is commencing Tuesday, June 13, on Livyers Loop.

The areas affected are between parking area 11 by Rothmere House and by Hatcher House, opposite the main entrances to Cluett and Shiwalk Hall.

Also, sections of sidewalk on the west side of Livyers Loop (from Irwin’s Road to the south entrance of parking area 5) will be closed to pedestrians for approximately four weeks.

The east entrance/exit to parking area 5 (opposite Doyle House) will be an entrance only. The south entrance of parking area 5 will be entrance and exit. Temporary signage will be posted. Pedestrians should use the east sidewalk in the area.

Infrastructure upgrade

Facilities Management will provide further information as work progresses.

General contractor: Modern Paving Limited

Facilities Management: 864-4872 (Cheryl Spearns)

Please direct inquiries concerning this project to Facilities Engineering and Development, Department of Facilities Management, at 864-4872 or by contacting 864-7600 after hours.

Facilities Management appreciates your co-operation during this important upgrade to campus infrastructure.