Campus and Community

By Susan White

A self-described “supply chain nerd” is the new head of efforts to bolster expertise in the field at Memorial’s business faculty.

Karen Lacey is the new manager of the Husky Centre of Excellence in Sales and Supply Chain Management.

She says she loves to see a finished project, and that when you work in sales or supply chain management, you’re often part of the process from the very beginning.

“You could be involved anywhere from sourcing the raw materials to negotiating prices to actually selling the product or service to a customer,” she said. “I love the ups and downs within the whole supply chain. It’s different every day, and it’s interesting to see how it all comes together.”

Industry insight

The former development co-ordinator for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador has more than 25 years of experience in industry and charitable settings.

In her varied career, Ms. Lacey has worked as a purchasing manager for a Labrador wholesaler, a buyer in the marine and electronics industries, a procurement assistant in oil and gas, and an operations manager for a medical supply company.

“If we have people who focus on going into sales or supply chain management, instead of just falling into it, it would really help industry here.” — Karen Lacey

Her prior roles have allowed her to gain insight into some of the existing gaps in supply chain management in Newfoundland and Labrador, she says. One of these is a lack of qualified professionals.

“If we have people who focus on going into sales or supply chain management, instead of just falling into it, it would really help the industry here,” Ms. Lacey said. “If students understand what the supply chain is, along with the unique supply chain issues we face in Newfoundland and Labrador, they will enter the workforce ready to take on a position, which will save companies time and resources in training them.

“Graduates will also enter the workforce with new ideas and a good foundation of skills and knowledge,” she added. “That will help companies not only be more competitive in their markets here in the province, but also to expand to national or global markets.”

Faster accreditation route for students

The Husky Centre offers events, research opportunities, funding and work placements for business students.

The business faculty also has an accreditation agreement with Supply Chain Canada, which offers students a faster route to the supply chain management professional (SCMP) designation through course exemptions.

Ms. Lacey holds the SCMP designation.

Dr. Travor Brown, interim dean of the Faculty of Business Administration, says the Husky Centre is critical to achieving the faculty’s mission of cultivating the next generation of business leaders.

“Sales and supply chain management are rapidly growing fields, and we need qualified professionals to help our companies be competitive in global markets,” he said. “The programs offered by the Husky Centre, along with our agreement with Supply Chain Canada, help us contribute to the growth and development of companies and individuals in Newfoundland and Labrador.”

The Husky Centre was created in 2019 through a donation by Husky Energy to the business faculty.