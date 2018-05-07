Making safety a habit

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

The Office of the Chief Risk Officer (OCRO) is encouraging everyone to make safety a habit this and every month.

The office is celebrating and promoting its programs and initiatives during May with events planned for students, faculty and staff.

These events are recognizing NAOSH Week (North American Occupational Safety and Health), Emergency Preparedness Week and National Police Week, which are all celebrated in May.

Recognizing these events underlines to the Memorial community the importance of increasing understanding, raising awareness, reducing injuries and illnesses and being prepared for emergencies in the workplace, at home and in the community.

Schedule of events

MUN Safe Hazard Observation

May 6-12

Report a hazard observation through Memorial’s official safety and emergency app (MUN Safe) and receive a free coffee, compliments of the OCRO. The app can also be utilized to contact Campus Enforcement and Patrol and 911 directly, access information from several university groups such as Environmental Health and Safety, the Emergency Management office and student and employee support procedures, as well as provides access to the new work alone feature.

Zombie Apocalypse Preparedness

Wednesday, May 9, and Friday, May 11, from 12-1 p.m. Location: ED-3034A

Disasters happen. Learn how to be prepared in the event of a zombie apocalypse and use those same skills for other emergencies at home and at work. The sessions include tips on zombies, communicable diseases, power outages and emergency kits!

Workplace Health and Safety Committees: Best Practices Networking Session

Thursday, May 10, at 2 p.m. Location: ED-1014

Workplace Health and Safety committees play an important role in developing the health and safety culture in the workplace and its members act as safety champions on behalf of the university. As part of North American Occupational Safety and Health week, the Office of the Chief Risk Officer invites all workplace health and Safety committee members to a best practices networking session. The objective of this session is to provide an opportunity for participants to share committee best practices combined with a question/answer session.

Active Intruder

Wednesday, May 9, at 2 p.m. and Friday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Location: ED-1014

In recognition of North American Occupational Safety and Health week, Memorial’s Office of the Chief Risk Officer will be facilitating a general information session to remind the university community about the active intruder protocol. This presentation will include an overview of Memorial’s active intruder training video, as well as a question and answer period.

Workplace N.L. Free Webinars

Various times online. Please see below.

Scent Awareness in the Workplace: Monday, May 7, from 2-3:30 p.m.

Psychological Health and Safety: Wednesday, May 9, from 10-11:30 a.m.

WHMIS: Friday, May 11, from 10-11:30 a.m.

To view full descriptions of the above webinars and to register, please visit Workplace NL online.

Prizes for any of the above contests/activities will be awarded on May 12.