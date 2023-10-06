‘Meaningful impact’

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Driving and supporting sustainability and climate action at Memorial University.

That’s the ultimate goal of a new form hosted by the Sustainability and Climate Action Office (SCAO). It’s designed to capture the great climate-action efforts happening on our campuses.

“Across Memorial’s campuses, in units and diverse groups, we have champions conducting research, overseeing programs, co-ordinating events and leading change within our university,” said Justin Dearing, sustainability and climate action officer, SCAO. “Through this short online form, you can let the Sustainability and Climate Action Office know about your sustainability efforts so we can capture them, track their impacts and consider opportunities to provide support.”

It takes less than five minutes to fill out, is user-friendly and is designed for students, faculty and staff.

The office will use the data to report on the university’s activity and celebrate the community’s achievements.

Reporting on SDGs

This effort also ties to Memorial’s work reporting on progress related to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The United Nations has set 17 Sustainable Development Goals to address pressing global issues by 2030.

The goals encompass a broad range of critical areas, including clean energy, sustainable cities, gender equality, life below water and climate action.

In September, the UN held its SDG summit in New York to carry out a comprehensive review of the state of the 17 SDGs.

Memorial University is firmly committed to contributing to these goals and making an impact in our local and global communities.

Share your activity

The Sustainability and Climate Action Office wants to hear about your examples, big or small.

By submitting your activities through thes form, you are not only contributing to Memorial’s commitment to the SDGs, but are also inspiring others to get involved.

“Your initiatives may be showcased to our campus community, fostering awareness and collaboration opportunities,” said Mr. Dearing. “As a university committed to excellence in education, research and community engagement, we recognize our role in addressing these challenges head-on. There are many opportunities for members of our community to be part of the solution, to contribute to global progress and to make a meaningful impact on the world.”

Visit the Sustainability and Climate Action Office website, share your initiatives and be a driving force behind a more sustainable and resilient future that is aligned with the SDGs.

Together, we can create positive change, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.

Tell us what’s happening in your area. Check it out!