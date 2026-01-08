Meeting community needs 

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial University is committed to providing an inclusive learning and work environment that promotes a sense of belonging for students, faculty, staff and partners.

This includes advancing the principles of equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism (EDI-AR) across all campuses and fostering a respectful and supportive environment for all.

“Memorial has been steadily building a culture that actively supports inclusion and belonging across the institution and I have great respect for the work done out of the Office of the Provost under the leadership of Dr. Delores Mullings, who concluded her term as vice-provost EDI-AR in December 2025,” said President Janet Morrison. “I am committed to building on this strong foundation to ensure equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism are embedded in everything we do.”

To that end, consultations are underway to inform the hiring process for a new senior leader to succeed Dr. Mullings. Also being considered are the optimal organizational structure, reporting and mandate to ensure that EDI-AR and human rights are resourced for long-term success.

This will build on the progress already made and incorporate best practices from comparator institutions. The goal is to create a structure that is appropriately positioned to meet the needs of our diverse community. While the existing EDI-AR office lives in the Office of the Provost, for example, consideration is being afforded to how it might best deliver on its pan-institutional mandate.

Reflecting on the importance of this priority, Dr. Morrison has committed to providing an update to the Memorial University community in March 2026. In the interim, the office will continue reporting to the provost through Dr. Amy Warren, associate vice-president (academic).

Our strengths

Over the past several years, Memorial has taken steps to strengthen EDI-AR initiatives at Memorial, including the following:

Mandatory EDI training for hiring committees to ensure fair and inclusive recruitment practices.

The creation of a pan-university accessibility plan and accessibility improvements across campuses, in areas including communications, policies and procedures; design of spaces; employment; teaching, learning and research; and customer services and goods and services.

Units that support students offer a range of initiatives that promote accessibility and inclusivity for all learners. Examples include the following:

Many units support all students in reaching their academic and professional goals, including welcoming students to our campuses and supporting their journey, with events such as tent gatherings. Centres such as the Blundon Centre and the Accessibility Centre and Education Support that support students with disabilities and neurodivergences also provide a more inclusive environment.

Student Life includes the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre (SWCC) on the St. John’s campus. The SWCC prides itself on its inclusive environment, providing supports such as gender-affirming medical care and the Gender Journeys Program. In addition, medical and counselling services are available virtually and in person. Counselling and Psychological Services at Grenfell Campus offers various supports for students. The Marine Institute’s Academic and Student Affairs offers accessibility and mental health support to its students.

The School of Graduate S tudies supports, among other groups, the Society of Black Graduate Students, which was recently ratified and now has more than 200 members. The society hosts events such as an immigration advising event, as well as celebrations of Black History Month and of Black graduate students.

The Internationalization Office (IO) supports several programs to ensure the Memorial community has a sense of belonging. Examples include the World University Services of Canada local committee, an organization dedicated to improving education, employment, and empowerment opportunities for youth. The Student Refugee Program (SRP) is the heart of the organization. In 2025, the SRP scholar completed their first year at Memorial, and the program welcomed its newest scholar. The IO also provides immigration advising grounded in empathy, enacting both hope and resilience as core elements of an inclusive environment; family programming for international student families; and arrival, welcome and transition programming for all international students.

Building on progress

In February, the draft Human Rights Policy will be presented to the Board of Regents for approval. The policy has gone through multiple rounds of consultation and was recently approved by the President’s Executive Committee. It is designed to support the consistent application of human rights principles and contribute to the prevention of discrimination and human rights infringements through institutional and educational initiatives.

In May, Memorial will host the third annual international EDI-AR conference, focusing on innovative, equity-driven and environmentally sustainable approaches to program and policy design. The conference serves as an important forum for dialogue and collaboration and reinforces our shared responsibility to advance equity and inclusion.

“The equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism work happening at Memorial is vitally important to the viability and vibrancy of our learning community,” said Dr. Morrison. “The provost and I are wholly committed to ensuring these efforts remain a priority.”