2025 Canada Summer Games athletics venue update

Campus and Community

Nov. 17, 2022

By Memorial University

The countdown is on to the 2025 Canada Summer Games.

Five people stand in front of a variety of pop-up banners.
From left are Seamus O’Regan, Jr., Danny Breen, Premier Andrew Furey, Joanne Thompson and Krista Lynn Howell during the Nov. 17 announcement.
Photo: Submitted

Memorial is looking forward to housing athletes, their coaches and sporting events on the St. John’s campus.

More opportunities for this partnership are being finalized.

Today representatives from the federal and provincial governments and the City of St. John’s announced funding for an outdoor track, turf and field facility, and an indoor support facility for athletes, coaches and officials for the 2025 Canada Summer Games.

The venue will be located near and on university-owned land adjacent to the Aquarena on Westerland Road.

Memorial is engaged in conversations with partners focused on a memorable and successful games experience for athletes.

Aquatics upgrades

In addition to today’s announcement, during the Canada Games bid process, a number of required upgrades to the Aquarena were identified to meet Canada Games’ minimum sport technical standards for swimming, diving and artistic swimming.

Funding from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador will support the required upgrades to meet host standards for the 2025 Canada Games.

A request for proposals was issued and awarded for the project design phase, which is currently underway.

The overall work at the Aquarena will provide much-needed improvements for all user groups of the pool, not only during the 2025 Canada Games, but well into the future.

Project partners are mindful of the impact construction projects may have on user groups and are developing options to minimize impacts.

More details will be shared when finalized.

