Memorial 2021

A close look at how we have been transforming our horizons

Feb. 2, 2022

By Memorial University

Memorial University released the president’s report to the community today, Feb. 2.

Titled On the Horizon, this year’s report provides a snapshot of the past year.

On the Horizon: Memorial’s Report to the Community 2021 highlights stories of Memorial’s faculty, staff and students, as well as some statistics that demonstrate how Memorial is growing as it approaches its 100th year.

“Our strategic plan is called Transforming Our Horizons and that is what we intend to do — make our university and our province even better,” said President Vianne Timmons. “Memorial is part of the economic, social and cultural fibre of Newfoundland and Labrador and is critical for its continued success.”

Fiscal and academic

The report is based on fiscal year April 1, 2020–March 31, 2021, and the academic year Sept. 1, 2020–Aug. 31, 2021.

During the reporting period, student enrolment increased at Memorial, reaching 19,270 students, the highest in Memorial’s history.

A big part of the rise was the increase in undergraduate students from Newfoundland and Labrador. In addition, PhD students increased over the last 10 years — up 27 per cent.

The report also highlights Memorial’s total sponsored research income, which was $176 million in fiscal year 2020–21, $13 million more than the previous year.

‘Outsized role’

“The last 100 years has taught us that Memorial is always changing and growing, making our university and our province even better and responding to the needs of our province and the world,” Dr. Timmons said. “No matter how you look at it, no matter what metric you choose, Memorial plays an outsized role in supporting Newfoundland and Labrador.”

The report includes insights on enrolment, scholarships and fellowships, research, philanthropic support and tuition, and a selection of stories that helped shape the university in 2020–21.

To view the entire report, visit On the Horizon: Memorial’s Report to the Community 2021 here.

