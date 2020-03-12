Memorial suspends all outbound travel

Campus and Community

Memorial University is actively monitoring the evolving situation regarding COVID-19. In light of our obligations to our university community as well as to stakeholders across the province and the rest of the world, Memorial has decided to:

Suspend all outbound travel (including international and outside the province) until further notice; and

Require any university-related travel to Labrador be reviewed by the relevant dean, director or unit head.

Until further notice, all faculty, staff and students are advised not to make any expenditures related to upcoming travel at this time.

For students currently on university-related trips or with pending travel, please contact your academic coordinator who will provide direction.

For faculty and staff currently abroad or with pending travel, please contact your unit head.

For students, faculty and staff travelling internationally, contact the international office on your campus. You may also send inquiries to coronavirus@mun.ca.

Memorial will work with all those affected by this travel suspension to minimize impacts on students’ academic careers as well as financial impacts for faculty, staff and students.

Upon returning to Canada, from an active COVID-19 zone, you must:

Self-isolate for 14 days Call 811

All faculty, staff and students currently in non-active COVID-19 zones should monitor their health for fever, cough and difficulty breathing. If you have these symptoms, self-isolate in your home, call the provincial Healthline at 811, and send a message to coronavirus@mun.ca so you can receive appropriate supports.

Active travel health notices are are listed on the Government of Canada website.

All faculty, staff and students returning from non-active COVID-19 zones should monitor for fever, cough and difficulty breathing for 14 days. If you have these symptoms, call the provincial Healthline at 811. If in doubt, the recommendation is to self-isolate and send a message to coronavirus@mun.ca for support and to discuss work or study accommodations.

Further updates around large gatherings and sick leave policy are being finalized. Information will be shared as soon as it is available.