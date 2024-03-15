 Go to page content

Memorial University and the 2025 Canada Games

Message from Lisa Browne, vice-president (administration, finance and advancement)

Campus and Community

March 15, 2024

By Lisa Browne

I would like to thank everyone who came out in person or joined us online at our Canada Games Engagement Session on Wednesday, March 13, to learn more about Memorial and the 2025 Canada Games.

I enjoyed feeling the energy in the room and was particularly touched to hear from two of our students, Cameron Stanford and Claire Winsor, talk about the impact that previous Canada Games have had on them. And of course, it’s always nice to see Sammy the Sea-Hawk!

We loved the enthusiasm from folks who are eager to get involved in the 2025 Canada Games coming to our St. John’s campus, and appreciated hearing your thoughts and questions.

Planning is well underway for the 2025 Canada Games, which will see nearly 5,000 athletes, coaches and managers on our St. John’s campus over two weeks in August. Memorial University is a proud community partner of this exciting event. We will provide space for the Games village, team mission offices and meetings, polyclinic, media and broadcast centre, social programming and of course, venues for various sports.

In addition to supporting a celebration of national youth sport, Memorial University has been presented with the opportunity to build an academic legacy — initiatives that will have a long-lasting impact on Memorial University campuses in teaching and learning, research, public engagement and volunteerism.

We are encouraging everyone to share their ideas on how we can incorporate the 2025 Canada Games into the Memorial University community for many years to come. Although there is a lot of planning still to come, and no doubt there will be some disruption to our usual work, we look forward to showcasing our university on the national stage.

Visit the Memorial Canada Games website for Games planning at Memorial, how you can get involved, and to explore what the Games mean for Memorial and you.

Lisa Browne is vice-president (administration, finance and advancement) at Memorial University. She can be reached at vpaer@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Rex Gibbons, a white man in his early 70s, wears a collared shirt and dark jacket against a white background.

March 15, 2024

Regent appointed

Memorial University’s Board chair welcomes returning member

March 15, 2024

Creative showcase

Celebrating book publications by the Memorial University community

Megan Smith, a white woman in her late teens, smiles at the camera.

March 14, 2024

Studentview

Megan Smith says growing up is like growing rings on a tree

Wavy lines in blue, pink, yellow and orange.

March 13, 2024

‘The next level’

More than $6-million federal investment for Memorial University research and discovery

Design featuring dark blue, purple and pink colours and small circle shapes.

March 13, 2024

Elite innovators

Nearly $4-million research investment to shape a better tomorrow

Exterior shot of the Faculty of Medicine building

March 11, 2024

‘Integral component’

Teaching resident doctors to be critical appraisers and consumers of research