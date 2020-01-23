Memorial University extends winter semester

Campus and Community

In order to make up for time lost during the state of emergency, Memorial University is making changes to the end dates for the winter 2020 semester.

Given that seven teaching days have been lost due to storms since January began, and the possibility of more snow days over the winter, extraordinary measures are required to preserve the academic integrity of the semester for students taking degree courses (in person or online) taught from the St. John’s and Marine Institute campuses.

The Senate Committee on Undergraduate Studies which is made up of academic and student representatives from across the institution, after consultation with the School of Graduate Studies, the Deans Council, and student and academic unions, has made a recommendation for modifications to the Semester Diary dates to the Provost which she accepted. The President has endorsed these recommendations which were brought forward to the Senate Executive committee today and were accepted.

The changes are intended to make up five of the seven missed days, and include:

No changes to the week-long winter break at this time; this is subject to change if additional days are lost during the semester.

Moving the end of the semester from Friday, April 3 to Thursday, April 9 to make up four days; Saturday, March 28 will make up the fifth day.

Reducing the student study break between the end of classes and the start of exams to three days from the current four days.

Moving the exam period from April 8 – 18 to April 13 – 21, maintaining the regular nine-day period.

Moving official release of grades from April 23 to April 25.

Additional solutions to make up lost time may be required and faculties and schools will communicate directly with their students in those instances.

These changes do not impact courses taught from Grenfell Campus, the Western Regional School of Nursing or Harlow. Nor do they impact the Marine Institute diploma, certificate or industrial training programs. Further communication from the Marine Institute regarding these courses will be forthcoming.

Students who have questions or concerns should check this FAQ or can reach out to the Office of the Registrar at registrar@mun.ca and they will do their best to respond by the next business day. Any questions regarding Marine Institute certificate, diploma or industrial courses should be directed to Leslie.Noftall@mi.mun.ca in the registrar’s office at the Marine Institute.

“We recognize these changes may pose issues for students and we will work to minimize those impacts for successful completion of the winter semester,” said Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic). “Keeping our students and employees safe is our first priority, along with finding the right balance to preserve the academic integrity of the semester and the hard work students have already committed to their studies.”

The deadline to add courses or drop courses with a 100 per cent refund of tuition fees has been extended. The new deadline will be the day after the university reopens for regular operations. When this exact date is known, it will be shared via regular communication channels.