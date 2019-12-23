Memorial’s Insta

Campus and Community

By Jill Hunt

This was a milestone year for the @memorialuniversity Instagram account. We reached 10,000 followers early in the new year, ending 2019 with just over 13,000 followers. Have a look at Memorial’s top five Instagrams in 2019. No. 1: 1,451 likes No. 2: 1,060 likes No. 3: 1,004 likes No. 4: 1,003 likes No. 5: 799 likes

Jill Hunt is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Registrar. She can be reached at jmhunt@mun.ca.

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.