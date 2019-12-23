Memorial’s Insta

This was a milestone year for the @memorialuniversity Instagram account.
We reached 10,000 followers early in the new year, ending 2019 with just over 13,000 followers. Have a look at Memorial’s top five Instagrams in 2019.
Dec. 23, 2019
This was a milestone year for the @memorialuniversity Instagram account.
We reached 10,000 followers early in the new year, ending 2019 with just over 13,000 followers. Have a look at Memorial’s top five Instagrams in 2019.
To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.
Dec. 20, 2019
The Gazette reflects on Memorial’s last 10 years
Dec. 20, 2019
New technology, knowledge and ocean-related research
Dec. 19, 2019
Fibre art, gay choir singing (and debating), dog agility and a rising citizen star
Dec. 19, 2019
Memorial establishes position in equity, diversity and inclusion
Dec. 18, 2019
Infrastructure, expertise and partnerships round out ‘tremendous’ year
Dec. 18, 2019
The most-read Gazette stories of 2019 at Memorial University