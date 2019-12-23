Memorial’s Insta

 Go to page content

Instagram Top 5: Pictures worth 10,000 likes

Campus and Community

Dec. 23, 2019

By Jill Hunt

This was a milestone year for the @memorialuniversity Instagram account.

We reached 10,000 followers early in the new year, ending 2019 with just over 13,000 followers. Have a look at Memorial’s top five Instagrams in 2019.

No. 1: 1,451 likes

#ClimateStrikein #YYT. 📸: Renee Ryan (@reneeryan99#Twitter), @munsu35 #ClimateStrikeCanada#FridaysForFuture
Photo: @reneeryan99

No. 2: 1,060 likes

❄❄❄
📸: @mehuvesku
#memorialuniversity #munpix#snow #firstsnow #firstsnowfall#firstsnowoftheyear #firstsnow2019#winterishere #winteriscoming#stjohnsnl #newfoundland#newfoundlandandlabrador
Photo: @mehuvesku

No. 3: 1,004 likes

When the show @hudsonandrex takes over the St. John’s campus. 🎥🐶🚔 @city_tv@cityofstjohns
#memorialuniversity #munpix#bruneaucentre #campuspic#hudsonandrex#hudsonandrexcitytv #citytv#stjohns #stjohnsnl #yyt#newfoundland#newfoundlandandlabrador
Photo: @memorialuniversity

No. 4: 1,003 likes

@munmed sunset.
📸: @cgvipin
#munmed #facultyofmedicine#memorialuniversity #munpix#sunset #stjohns #stjohnsnl #yyt#newfoundland#newfoundlandandlabrador #nlwx
Photo: @cgvipin

No. 5: 799 likes

Morning walks to campus.
📸: @rflemmer
#memorialuniversity #munpix#nofilter #nofilterneeded #mornings#sunrise #nlwx #stjohns #stjohnsnl#newfoundland#newfoundlandandlabrador
Photo: @rflemmer

Jill Hunt is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Registrar. She can be reached at jmhunt@mun.ca.

