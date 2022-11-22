Memorial+U

 Go to page content

Nov. 22, 2022

By Memorial University

Recognizing Memorial’s deep commitment to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, the university will deliver a Report to the Community on Dec. 2.

The event will feature a presentation by leaders followed by a question and answer period.

In-person meetings at six campuses will connect virtually to each other.

The event will be open to all stakeholders.

Join President Vianne Timmons and university campus leaders as we virtually connect all six of the university’s campuses in a conversation and a Q&A about our connections to communities.

Everyone is welcome to attend in person at The Landing in the University Centre (UC-3015) on the St. John’s campus on Friday, Dec. 2, for a 10:45 a.m. arrival time and for an 11 a.m. start. There will be a reception afterward.

Can’t make it? Join us virtually for the live-stream at www.mun.ca.

Topics

