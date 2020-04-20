Message from Dr. Vianne Timmons

Campus and Community

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

Like all Canadians, I was horrified to hear about the tragedy that unfolded in Nova Scotia over the weekend.

My thoughts and prayers are for all Nova Scotians, and on behalf of the Memorial University community, I extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of those whose lives were taken from them.

Memorial has been fortunate to welcome hundreds to Nova Scotians to our university over the years. Students, faculty and staff from that province often come to Newfoundland and Labrador to study or work, and stay to call it home. In many ways, Atlantic Canadians form a broad, extended family. Please know that we mourn with you and on Friday, April 24 flags at Memorial University will be lowered to mark this tragedy.

Should anyone in the Memorial University community feel the need to reach out for help, resources are available. Faculty and staff can avail of the Employee Assistance Program. It is available 24 hours a day and information about how to access services is available online: https://www.mun.ca/hr/services/wellness/eap.php.

The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre (SWCC) website offers a number of online and phone-based community mental health and wellness supports. See https://www.mun.ca/studentwellness/ for more information.

Please, reach out. There are people ready to help.