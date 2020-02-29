Message from President Kachanoski

Campus and Community

I am deeply saddened to confirm the passing of a student today. On behalf of the entire Memorial University community, I extend my deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and classmates.

Our immediate priority is to offer support to those impacted and members of the university community. I encourage students and employees who feel they could benefit from counselling and support to avail of the services noted below.

For students, a drop-in centre will be available in the Global Learning Centre (formerly Corte Real), CA-2002, from 12 – 3 p.m., on Sunday, March 1. Please drop by to talk with support staff or fellow students. Coffee, tea and snacks will be available. This is a space to come together as a community for a time of reflection and support. There is also a 24-hour mental health crisis line available for students at 737-4668.

Students should always feel free to contact the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre at 864-8874 or in UC-5000; Student Support at 864-7594 or in UC-4018; or the Chaplaincy in UC-4023 during regular office hours.

Employees can avail of resources available through the Employee Assistance Program.