 Go to page content

Message from President Kachanoski

Supports available for those impacted by death of student

Campus and Community

Feb. 29, 2020

I am deeply saddened to confirm the passing of a student today. On behalf of the entire Memorial University community, I extend my deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and classmates.

Our immediate priority is to offer support to those impacted and members of the university community. I encourage students and employees who feel they could benefit from counselling and support to avail of the services noted below.

For students, a drop-in centre will be available in the Global Learning Centre (formerly Corte Real), CA-2002, from 12 – 3 p.m., on Sunday, March 1. Please drop by to talk with support staff or fellow students. Coffee, tea and snacks will be available. This is a space to come together as a community for a time of reflection and support. There is also a 24-hour mental health crisis line available for students at 737-4668.

Students should always feel free to contact the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre  at 864-8874 or in UC-5000; Student Support at 864-7594 or in UC-4018; or the Chaplaincy in UC-4023 during regular office hours.

Employees can avail of resources available through the Employee Assistance Program.

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Feb. 28, 2020

Vernacular strain

Poet Mary Dalton to give the 2020 Pratt Lecture

Feb. 28, 2020

‘Essential role’

Memorial researcher named science advisor to Fisheries and Oceans Canada

From left, HSS associate dean Dr. Ailsa Craig with scholarship recipients Pajani Soobrayen and Brice Karghoo.

Feb. 28, 2020

Easy choice

Financial security at home and abroad for HSS students

mugs

Feb. 27, 2020

From kiosk to café

One sip at a time: A café powered by partnership

Feb. 27, 2020

Fostering education

Meet new assistant professor Dr. Joelle Rodway

Feb. 27, 2020

Stength in numbers

Student-faculty group promoting nursing as sound career choice for men