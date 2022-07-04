Message from President Vianne Timmons

Campus and Community

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

The Memorial community is mourning the sudden loss of a student on July 1.

On behalf of the entire community, I offer sincere condolences to the loved ones of this student and all who are impacted by this tragic loss.

Our immediate priority is to offer support to the family, friends and colleagues. I encourage students and employees who feel they could benefit from counselling and support to reach out. There are a number of resources available, on and off campus.

Same-day counselling support is available to students through the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre. Appointments can be made by emailing samedaycounselling@mun.ca.

The MUNSU council chambers (UC-2001) will be available for students, faculty and staff to drop-in on Tuesday, July 5 from 12-3 p.m. All are welcome to use the space to talk and be with one another.

The following list of resources may also be of assistance.

On campus supports



Student Wellness and Counselling Centre

University Centre, UC5000

To arrange an appointment please contact samedaycounselling@mun.ca

Student Support

University Centre, Room UC4018

To arrange an appointment please contact 709-864-7594 or studentsupport@mun.ca

https://www.mun.ca/student/student-supports-and-services/

Internationalization Office

Global Learning Centre

To arrange an appointment please contact 709-864-8895 or international@mun.ca

https://www.mun.ca/international/

Off campus supports (urgent)

Students with urgent mental health concerns should avail of the following community-based services:

24-hour mental health crisis line: (709) 737-4668(local) or 1-888-737-4668(province-wide)

Crisis Text Line: text ‘Talk’ to 686868

Mobile Crisis Response Team: 1-888-737-4668 John’s Region.

Psychiatric Assessment Unit: (709) 777-3021or (709) 777-3022 24 hour Walk-in Crisis Service at the Waterford Hospital Site on Waterford Bridge Rd.

Health Sciences Emergency Department on Columbus Drive in St. John’s (709) 777-6335

Counselling supports for international students

(available to international students currently studying from locations outside of Canada as well as international students residing in Canada)

Keep.meSAFE

https://www.mun.ca/studentwellness/supports-services/keepmeSAFE.php

Faculty and staff support

The Employee Assistance Program is available to faculty and staff for immediate, confidential support. Please call 1-800-387-4765 (TTY Service: 1-877-388-0275). Online services are available at Workhealthlife. Confidentiality and privacy are assured to each employee, retiree or family member who uses the counselling service.