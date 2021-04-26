Message from the president

Campus and Community

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

To our students from India, and those with family and friends living in India, our hearts are with you during this difficult time in the COVID-19 pandemic.

We at Memorial University are hopeful that the severe outbreak in India will be quickly controlled, and that the pandemic will end soon, with brighter days ahead for your country.

We are here for you. Our staff want to do whatever they can to help you at this difficult time.

Please reach out to our Internationalization Office if you are in need of support, or connect with our Student Wellness and Counselling Centre.

Information and resources are available online.